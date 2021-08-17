Barbadian Elias Haloute, who made Jamaica his racing home, died early last morning. The former champion owner, who is an inductee in Jamaica's Racing Hall of Fame, was 79 years old. He was also the recipient of the None Such Award, which honours individuals who have made a significant contribution to the growth and development of racing in Jamaica.

Haloute forged a long, successful and endearing partnership with current champion trainer Anthony Nunes with whom he scored many Classic race success including winning the Jamaica Derby four times.

The Haloute/Nunes combination won their first Derby in 1998 with Terremoto, followed by Technomoto in 2011, Relampago in 2014 and Orpheus in 2016.

An emotional Nunes found it difficult to deal with the passing of Haloute who he described as his friend, mentor and second father.

“As you can imagine, Tara (wife), Kelly, Brooke (children) and I are heartbroken at this time.

“Mr Haloute was more than just an owner to us. He was my mentor, confidante, friend, and my second father. He was and is 'THE PATRIARCH' of my professional career.

“To say that I will miss him, would be a massive understatement. I also know that he would want me to keep moving forward and that is what we will do.

“To the 'Boss', I simply say thank you and we love you. “May your soul rest in eternal peace,” a shaken Nunes told this publication.

Chairman of the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) Clovis Metcalfe said Haloute's contribution to local racing was immeasurable.

“Haloute was one of the first from the Eastern Caribbean to purchase yearlings at our sale, which led to many others joining in.

“He was prolific breeder of good horses, and enjoyed many successes with his horses on the track.

“Elias Haloute is a name that will always ring loudly with respect, flamboyance, and commitment to horse racing in Jamaica.

“On behalf of the JRC, I offer my sincerest condolences to his family and his many friends in Jamaica,” Metcalfe said.

Executive chairman of the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Solomon Sharpe said news of the passing of Haloute stunned him.

“When I heard that Mr Haloute had passed away, I immediately started to reflect on the significant contribution he made on horse racing in Jamaica.

“He invested heavily in Jamaica's racing for over 30 years and was always ready to give of himself and his resources to further the racing endeavour.

“There is little doubt that his impact on horse racing is one which will have a lasting effect. Who will ever forget the maroon and white silks of Elias Haloute in front at the winning post?

“Thank you sir for your contribution, we are grateful.

“I offer my condolences to his family, colleagues and friends on behalf of SVREL,” Sharpe said.