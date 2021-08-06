My filly Amy The Butcher has stamina — trainer Patrick Fong

Jamaica 1000 Guineas' second-placed finisher Amy The Butcher is primed to go one step further in the 82nd running of the Jamaica Oaks.

Presented by Betmakers, the Oaks will be run over 10 furlongs (2000m) for the Hilma Viera Trophy and a total purse of $3,750,000 tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

A grey filly by Deputy Glitters - Asia's Dream and a winner of two races from 13 starts, Amy The Butcher came to some prominence with a determined fourth-place finish behind champion fill y She's A Wonder in the Portmore Cup for three-year-old fillies travelling 7 ½ furlongs (1500m) on May 1.

Then came the 1000 Guineas after which Amy The Butcher was a no show in the Jamaica St Leger and since then, the Patrick Fong-conditioned filly has been steadily preparing for the Oaks.

“ Amy The Butcher is coming on nicely in her Oaks preparation. Everything that I have asked of her she has responded with great enthusiasm which leaves me in good spirits and high hopes that she is will perform at her best.

“The last time she ran I thought that she ( Amy The Butcher) was ridden too hastily for she does not have the quality of the colts to be up there and then finish with them.

“ Amy The Butcher is a stayer, so you cannot rush her. You must advance her gently to be able to be competitive with her where it matters most. When she is going over the shorter distances, like say seven furlongs, then she can be with the pace from early as she has that ability to be competitive close-up, over the shorter distances.

“During the running of the Jamaica St Leger, when I looked at the race and saw the top filly She's A Wonder was some distance behind Amy The Butcher, I said to myself what is my jockey doing, as She's A Wonder possesses greater pace than my horse.

“It believe that from her intense preparation for the Jamaica Oaks, Amy The Butcher will have a better chance to be vastly competitive, and the hope is that she is going to win,” trainer Fong said.

