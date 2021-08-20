National Football League (NFL) preseason underway

The 2021/22 National Football League (NFL) season is slated to get underway on Thursday, September 9, 2021, but JustBet has been offering odds on all the preseason games and the winner of next year's Super Bowl is already available for betting.

The NFL did not host any preseason games last year as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but after the one-year hiatus, the preseason returned on Thursday, August 5 with the 'ceremonial' Hall-of-Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers with the Steelers winning 16-3. This year, unlike previous NFL preseason, each team will play just three games instead of the usual four (the Hall-of-Fame game is not included).

The NFL preseason was shortened to three weeks as a result of the league's switch to a 17-game regular season, as opposed to the usual 16-game season. To make room for a 17th game, the NFL axed one of the four exhibition contests for each team. Thus, the three-week preseason was born.

The bonus week of NFL-action will also push the Super Bowl back by one week, as the league chose not to move the start of the season to one week earlier. Since 2004, the championship game has been played on the first Sunday in February but Super Bowl LVI will occur on the second Sunday in February at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Each team will need to finalise their 53-man roster by August 31 and the preseason games provide the last step in the off-season process for the decision-makers to complete player evaluations. During mini-camp and training camp, an assessment is made of ability level and individual standards for each player but actual open play against opponents is the true litmus test of the players who can provide the best chance of winning, while also looking to the future and player development.

Therefore, 40+ players on each team will have until the end of this weekend to prove that they belong in the league. And while they may not find a place on their currently registered team, they may well be auditioning for a spot in another roster. All fifteen remaining preseason games, from this evening (August 20) to Monday (August 23), are offered for betting by JustBet and, while the results have no bearing on the team's standing, the players have it all to lose and will leave everything on the field.

Meanwhile, the NFL off-season also had a number of shifts and moves at the 'elite level' that could have a major impact on the end result. The most meaningful may have been Drew Brees (NFL leader in career pass completions, career completion percentage, and regular season passing yards, along with being second in career touchdown passes and career pass attempts) announcing his retirement and the Aaron Rodgers saga with the Green Bay Packers (where he finally decided to remain), but here are a few other key movements to note.

At the quarterback position, Sam Darnold (New York Jets) moved to the Carolina Panthers, Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers) moved to the Denver Broncos, Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears) moved to the Buffalo Bills, Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) moved to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) moved to the Los Angeles Rams, Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) move to the Indianapolis Colts and Philip Rivers (Indianapolis Colts) has retired.

At the wide receiver position: Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) currently unsigned, Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) moved to the Tennessee Titans, AJ Green (Cincinnati Bengals) moved to the Cardinals, Emmanuel Sanders (New Orleans Saints) moved to the Buffalo Bills, Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Randall Cobb (Houston Texans) moved to the Green Bay Packers, DeSean Jackson (Philadelphia Eagles) moved to the Rams and Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) has retired.

At the running back position: Mark Ingram (Baltimore Ravens) moved to the Texans and Adrian Peterson (Detroit Lions) is a free agent.

Of all the teams, the Detroit Lions have made the most significant changes to their starting line--up. Their entire skill group saw a massive facelift, as well as their starting quarterback. Jared Goff will seek to re-ignite his career in Detroit, but the team is tasked with replacing over 400 carries and receptions that exited – a tall order indeed.

Defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to maintain the core of their championship roster and will begin the defense of their crown on opening night (Thursday, September 9) against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium (where they won Super Bowl LV). JustBet already offers this (and every other Week 1 games) with the Buccaneers starting as clear favourites (1.33) against odds of 3.60 for the Cowboys.

With 14 days remaining until kickoff of the 2021/22 NFL regular season, the taste of football is in the air and the anticipation of fans returning to the stadium builds on the excitement – Pick your team, grab some refreshments and hold on for the ride.

JustBet continues to offer attractive betting options on all popular sports and events (including eSports and virtual games) as soon as they become available. Please visit one of the over 100 locations (or visit mobile.justbetja.com) for details and place your bets on the prediction of your choice for maximum winnings…… Get in the GAME!

Super Bowl LVI Champion

Team Odds

Kansas City Chiefs 5.40

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.20

Baltimore Ravens 12.00

Buffalo Bills 12.00

Green Bay Packers 13.00

San Francisco 49ers 13.00

Los Angeles Rams 14.00

Cleveland Browns 16.00

Seattle Seahawks 24.00

Tennessee Titans 25.00

*Only Top 10 odds shown (see website for full list)