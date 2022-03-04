NBA: Some big teams not performing

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has progressed this season without any major disruption from the dreaded impact of the novel coronavirus, due mainly to the strict protocols laid down by the league – though the tightly packed arenas with barely a mask in sight would suggest a different outcome.

On the court, some of the projected front-runners have failed to make the expected impact, despite high-profile signings in the off-season. The Los Angeles Lakers are possibly the most disappointing, having added to an already all-star roster before the start of the season (including Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony) but have been struggling to perform consistently. LeBron James (28.9 points per game) has been carrying the team but with Anthony Davis missing many games due to injury, the interior offence, and defence have been woeful.

The Lakers currently sit ninth in the Western Conference with a very good chance of them participating in the play-in tournament after the end of the regular season, but it is also very possible that they could miss the post season altogether. Being two years removed as NBA Champions, with such a talented roster, the Lakers being described as underperforming is an understatement.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets, the pre-season JustBet favourites to take home the title, have been almost as disappointing as the Lakers. The Nets have been without perennial all-star Kevin Durant for almost half their season – having played only 36 of their 60+ games – and have a part-time player in Kyrie Irving, who is not allowed to play home games due to his unvaccinated (COVID) status. Added to the fact that the third leg of the 'big-3' (James Harden) was recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers – upon his request – it is no surprise they are uncomfortably teetering in the eighth spot.

In the trade for Harden, Brooklyn acquired Ben Simmons and Seth Curry but, while Curry has already played for his new team, Simmons hasn't played competitive basketball since last season in a second-round play-off loss to the Atlanta Hawks. On paper, both should provide a boost for the ailing Nets, and with the anticipated return of Durant, they are expected have a good run to close the season.

On the league's brighter side, the Western Conference and NBA-leading Phoenix Suns have been on fire following on their defeat in last year's NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz – February 25 and 27, respectively – the Suns are expected to contend for the western crown. Veteran point guard Chris Paul has been injured since the All-Star break and this would have contributed to the recent downturn, but there is boundless talent in the New Orleans' locker room which should be able to right the ship until Paul's return.

The Suns welcome the New York Knicks tonight and visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for a litmus test of their mettle. The weekend will be a difficult trek for Phoenix who will be without Paul and possibly without guard Devin Booker who has been averaging eight assists since the All-Star break.

The Golden State Warriors blew a 21-point lead to lose against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday (February 27), then were brushed aside by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday (March 1), but they have a great balance of skill and experience which has them lodged at No 2 in the west. Talisman Draymond Green has been out since early January with back issues, and they have hit a cold spell during his absence after starting the season in high gear. The Warriors still have the fearless shooting of Stephen Curry at their disposal and the recent return of Klay Thompson can only make them better, but they appeared disjointed throughout February and will need to rediscover the mojo that got them where they presently sit.

The Warriors invite the Lakers into Crypto.com Arena tomorrow night and, considering the current form of their opponents, a victory is expected for the home team. However, they visit the Denver Nuggets next Monday night and their A-game will be required if a win is in their ambitions.

With the recent dip in form for the Warriors, they can now feel the Memphis Grizzlies breathing down their neck at No 3 in the west – the Warriors went 5-5 in February while the Grizzlies had an 8-2 record. Leading the charge for Memphis is Temetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant who is slowly making a case for the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) this year. The 22-year-old has impressed with an average of 27.6 points this season and broke the Grizzlies' regular-season scoring record with his 46 points in the win last Saturday (February 26) over the Chicago Bulls. He followed that with 52 points on 22-of-30 shooting last Monday (February 28) in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs, breaking his own record set a couple of days earlier and registering the first 50-point game in Grizzlies' franchise history.

That was Morant's sixth 40-point performance of the season and no other player in Grizzlies history had previously achieved more than one in a season. It was the twentieth time this season that he has scored at least 20 points in the paint, joining a list of only five other players who have exceeded that in a season over the past 25 years – Shaquille O'Neal, Amar'e Stoudemire, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson.

The Grizzlies head into this weekend with high hopes that they will overtake the Warriors with fairly easy outings on Saturday and Sunday against the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, respectively. Victories are expected for Memphis in the matchups as Orlando and Houston both sit in last place of the Eastern and Western Conferences.

This is a vital time in the year where the play-offs and play-off positioning can be defined by one game or one basket. Every team will be treating every game as if it's the last game of the season and the fans can only stand to benefit – that's Game!

