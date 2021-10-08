New beginning for The Genesis

The Genesis returned from an eight-month rest to win a Restricted Allowance Division II call for native-bred three-year-olds (non-winners of two) and imported three-year-old and upwards maidens going six furlongs (1200 metres) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, October 2.

Trained by Steven Todd, The Genesis ( Here Comes Ben - Special Report), ridden Anthony Thomas, won the event by a nose in a driving finish from the favourite Aphelios (Linton Steadman) in a time of 1:13.2. It's A Boy (Jordan Barrett) finished in the third slot.

“ The Genesis is a filly that showed some good ability as a two-year-old but failed to follow through on that promise so far in her three-year-old season.

“She won a maiden race in a poor time earlier in the year and the owners and I decided to give her a rest, and try to rediscover the two-year-old zest in her.

“We gave her [ The Genesis] a rest and during that time tried to correct some issues that were present and after that patiently brought her back to racing and, she delivered today. She was unfortunate the last time she started in September. The jockey got a poor break and was left at the back of the field and that gave her much to do. We, however, refreshed her nicely for this race and brought her back to compete. She then handled the situation very well for a fighting and rewarding win in the process that showed a lot of resilience that we can move on from there,” trainer Todd shared.