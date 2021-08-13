New season of the English Premier League starts today

The new season (2021/22) of the English Premier League is set to get underway today, Friday, August 13th, with the newest London derby, Brentford versus Arsenal, opening the campaign. It's a landmark year for England's topflight, as the competition head into its 30th season.

Event # 1 – EPL, Brentford vs Arsenal – 2pm

The 2021/22 English Premier League season will kick-start with Brentford, the Bees, hosting Arsenal after they secured promotion to the topflight for the first time in the club's history by winning the Championship play-off final against Swansea.

Some Brentford supporters may be a bit apprehensive about travelling to watch their beloved side in their first-ever topflight match on Friday the 13th — not the best omen for either side.

Brentford went on a nine-game unbeaten home run towards the end of last season to book their spot in the Premier League and hold the honour of being the 50th different side to play in the Premier League, but none of the nine previous London sides before them managed to win their first-ever match in the Premier League.

The 'Bees' (Brentford) managed to hold onto their best players, most notably Ivan Toney, whose 38 goals last season was a Championship record. The side has had a good preseason, playing six friendlies while winning four, they lost just once, to West Ham.

Arsenal, on the other hand, seem to still have the same issues that affected them last season, as they go into the first game of the new campaign winless in their four pre-season matches, having lost three and drawing once. They had no clean sheet and conceded twice in three of those games. However, the Gunners managed to add centre-half Ben White from Brighton for £50m but will miss Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes as both picked up injuries during pre-season. Having finished last season in eight place and missed out on European football for the first time in over a decade, Arsenal will be keen to start their new campaign with a victory.

KEY STATS

• Brentford – will be the 50th different team to play in the Premier League, and the 10th from London. Just 11 of the previous 49 participants have won their first-ever game in the competition (D15 L23), while no side from the capital has won their first ever Premier League game (D5 L4).

• Arsenal – have won just one of their six visits to Brentford in all competitions (D1 L4), though this will be the first such meeting since May 1947.

• Both sides – this is only the third ever game in Premier League history to be played on Friday the 13th — the other two games were in April 2001, with Bradford City winning 2-0 against Charlton Athletic and Leeds United beating Liverpool 2-1.

The betting tip. Draw.

Event # 2 GER – Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich – 1:30pm

Bayern Munich's defence of their Bundesliga crown begins today, Friday, with a tricky trip to Borussia Monchengladbach as both sides start the new campaign with new managers at the helm, as Adi Hutter (Gladbach) and Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern) – both seek to get off with a victory.

Gladbach or the 'Foals', as they are known in Germany, had a good pre-season which included a 2-0 win over Bayern just two weeks ago. However, they will face a much-changed Bayern side, just like they too will have a number of changes to their side.

Gladbach started their competitive season with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal competition. That result capped a fine pre-season run that saw them winning all three matches played. The 'Foals', enjoyed one of the Bundesliga's defining rivalries with Bayern in the 1970's, sharing nine titles between them, and while it may be 41 years since they last lifted the trophy, Gladbach will feel confident heading into this match.

Meanwhile, a new era begins in Munich with highly rated tactician Julian Nagelsmann taking charge of his first Bundesliga match as Bayern Munich manager, with the 34-year-old having risen to prominence with RB Leipzig, making the switch after the just concluded season. Things haven't gone as planned for the reigning Bundesliga champions, now seeking their 10th consecutive title — suffered pre-season losses to Monchengladbach, Napoli, and Cologne while also drawing 2-2 with Ajax, which means Bayern had no win in pre-season but all that will change with their returning stars coming to the fold.

KEY STATS

• M/Gladbach - have scored at least one goal for eight consecutive matches while they are also unbeaten in their last four matches.

• B ayern Munich – have conceded a goal in each of their last six matches and haven't won in their last four games.

• Both sides – the common result of matches between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich is 0-0. Seven matches have ended with this result.

The betting tip. Gladbach upset win at home.

JUSTBET ODDS – Brentford vs Arsenal

Friday, August 13, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BRENTFORD TO WIN $4.12 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,120

ARSENAL TO WIN $1.86 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,860

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Brentford) winning the game 2-0 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal) winning the game 1-3 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich

Friday, August 13, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

GLADBACH TO WIN $5.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,250

BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN $1.57 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,570

MATCH TO DRAW $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

Odds on the Home Team (Gladbach) winning the game 1-0 at full time $28.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $28,000

Odds on the Away Team (Bayern) winning the game 1-2 at full time $9.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000.