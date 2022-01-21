NFL moves closer to the Super Bowl

Wild Card Weekend of the 2021/22 National Football League (NFL) season, kicked off on a high note last Saturday (January 15), and reached a crescendo on Sunday then petered out to an anticlimax on Monday night (January 17).

There were many highpoints during the weekend, but the lows were very hard to watch. Firstly, the Dallas Cowboys, with their league-leading 31.17 points per game, were the only home team to lose when they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, then the Arizona Cardinals were made to look inept when they visited the Los Angeles Rams last Monday night.

Despite a self-destructive game by the Cowboys, filled with inopportune penalties and a turnover, they still had a chance at the end, but poor game management quickly erased that slim opportunity.

San Francisco's 23-17 victory now sets them up to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the National Football Conference (NFC) divisional round on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Considering the Packers are 8-0 at home this season, the 49ers will need to be almost perfect this weekend if they hope to move on. However, a rested Green Bay juggernaut will be looking to put this 49ers story to bed.

The Cardinals had the most impressive start of any team this season –experiencing their first loss in Week 8 –but stumbled into the post-season and were summarily bulldozed by the Rams defense on Monday in a 34-11 loss. The Cardinals were outperformed in every statistical category and embarrassingly failed to convert on any of their nine third-down opportunities. Rams' quarterback (QB), Matthew Stafford now has his first play-off win (in his fourth attempt) but has very little time to bask in the moment as they visit the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Florida.

The Buccaneers welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles into their lair last Sunday and executed a very balanced game plan to pull out a 31-15 win. The encounter was statistically even but Philadelphia's turnovers (2 interceptions and 1 lost fumble) saw them lose whatever grip they had on the game and had to settle for second best despite a 15-0 fourth quarter. The Buccaneers now turn to the Rams who beat them in Week 3 (34-24), in Los Angeles, but Tampa Bay are 7-1 at home this season and they are fully focused on a Super Bowl repeat. The Rams will have their own motivation as they lost to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. This will therefore be payback (one way or another).

Speaking of the Patriots, who played the Buffalo Bills in the marquee matchup last Saturday night, they visited Buffalo and in the cold night air, the New England offense completely froze. Patriots' rookie QB Mac Jones (the only rookie QB to start a game this post-season) played creditably but the run-game never got going to mitigate the Buffalo pass rush. The Bills outmuscled the Patriots, scoring touchdowns on seven of eight possessions in the 47-17 victory resulting in the largest-ever postseason half-time deficit for the Patriots (27-3) and the most point ever surrendered by them in a playoff game.

The feature game last Sunday night had the Pittsburgh Steelers trekking to Arrowhead Stadium to clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. What started out as a very defensive battle – a scoreless first quarter – exploded into a Kansas City offensive exhibition by the end of the night, resulting in a 42-21 score line.

The Steelers' defense opened the scoring with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, which seemed to ignite the Chiefs' offense that went on to score three straight unanswered touchdowns by half-time. The Steelers' offence had seven possessions in the first half that ended with seven punts, and they didn't make a play in Kansas City's territory until late in the third quarter. On the other hand, Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes amassed 400+ yards and five passing touchdowns by the end of the third quarter.

The Steelers are now in their rear-view but this weekend, to close the Divisional Round on Sunday night, the Chiefs will have to tackle the high-octane offense of the Bills at Arrowhead in a highly anticipated matchup. The Chiefs beat the Bills twice last season (including a 38-24 win in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship game) but the Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 this season in Week 5 at Arrowhead, with QB Josh Allen throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. This is expected to be a shootout, but the Chiefs will need to avoid a sluggish start (similar to last week) or they may find themselves trailing early with a lot of ground to make up. Don't miss this one.

This weekend's actions will begin tomorrow (Saturday) with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the top ranked team in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals also-opened last weekend where they dispatched the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in an encounter where the Raiders were statistically better (except for two turnovers). With that win, Cincinnati has registered their first play-off victory since 1991 but could find the battle with the Titans a little above their weight category with the anticipated return of running back Derrick Henry.

Henry had 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries in eight games this season before being sidelined with a foot injury in Week 8. Despite missing nine games, his 27.4 carries per game and 117.1 rushing yards per game led the NFL and he still finished in the top 10 in the NFL in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. If he is anywhere close to normal, the Bengals' defense is in for a long afternoon.

JustBet continues to offer attractive betting options on all popular sports and events (including virtual games) as soon as they become available. Please visit one of the over 100 locations (or visit mobile.justbetja.com) for details and place your bets on the prediction of your choice for maximum winnings…… Get in the GAME!