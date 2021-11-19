NFL: Some baffling results in week 10

Week 10 of the 2021/22 National Football League (NFL) regular season is in the books and, unlike the previous week, the results for last weekend were basically on par with expectations (more or less). Of course, there were surprises (like every other week) but there were a few results that completely baffled even the casual onlooker.

The Detroit Lions didn't lose last weekend (they didn't win either) as they played to 16-16 overtime draw with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game that seemed like a comedy of errors (especially during overtime), both teams appeared to be trying their best not to win and, since losing has become their habit, the Lions had their best result this year by participating in this season's first drawn game.

Elite quarterback (QB) Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a poor run after losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, going off for their bye, then returning to lose to the lowly Washington Football Team last weekend. Brady uncharacteristically threw two first-quarter interceptions and it was all downhill from there for the 29-19 loss. The Buccaneers (6-3) should have some reprieve next Monday night when they tackle the stumbling New York Giants (3-6) but the penalties and interceptions will have to be minimalised if an easy evening is expected.

Brady looked like a total shell of himself against Washington, but he has thrown for 2,870 yards with 27 touchdowns and has a completion rate of 67.4 per cent this season, which would be the third highest in his career if the season ended today – Brady should be okay this weekend.

The New England Patriots steamrolled past the Cleveland Browns in a 45-7 rout last Sunday to register their fourth-straight win and five in their last six. The Browns got on the board with a first quarter touchdown but saw all that come to naught with 45 unanswered points by the Patriots. The highest paid coach in US sports, Bill Belichick, appears to be finding his groove and have the Patriots surging while QB Mac Jones is proving to be ultra-efficient in the current win streak. They have tightened the race in the American Football Conference (AFC) East but will play the Buffalo Bills twice in December which will go a long way in determining the winner of the division – the Patriots might just be one of those sneaky contenders!

The Browns (5-5) take on the winless Lions (0-8-1) this weekend and should see their record trickle over the 500-mark. Cleveland's QB Baker Mayfield has been playing hurt for most of the season but need a win this weekend since they will begin a unique three-week stretch afterwards in which they face the Baltimore Ravens, get their bye, then play the Ravens again, with perhaps the AFC North title on the line. The Browns should get past the Lions, but the real struggle begins immediately afterwards.

After beating up on the Seattle Seahawks, Giants, Lions and Houston Texans over their four-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Rams are in a slump after losing two-straight, including to an undermanned Tennessee Titans outfit two weeks ago. QB Matthew Stafford has struggled over the last two games and is appearing like he did during his eleven years in Detroit – like a deer in headlights.

The Rams butted into a wall called the San Francisco 49ers last Monday (November 15) and came out second-best. The 49ers entered the game with two interceptions for the season and quickly nabbed two in the first quarter to tip the balance in their favour. The 14 points that San Francisco put on the board in the first stanza ultimately proved to be more than enough for the 31-10 margin of victory.

The Rams are off on their bye this week and, as they take the time to regroup, the 49ers (4-5) will visit EverBank Field to tackle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) with much hope and positivity stemming from a convincing beatdown over a strong division rival on primetime last week. Jacksonville are nowhere being a contender and San Francisco should get by without breaking a sweat.

The Kansas City Chiefs sure look like they might be back to normal (at least they appeared so last Sunday night). QB Patrick Mahomes rediscovered his touch to the tune of five touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders while receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were both on their game. The 41-14 score line was in keeping with preseason expectations, but time will tell if that performance is typical or if the Raiders were just a small bump in the road.

The Chiefs (6-4) and Dallas Cowboys (7-2) butt heads at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday in what must be considered the marquee game of Week 11. With both teams coming off dominant wins last week, there will be no shortage of confidence, and the winner will be taking serious momentum into the home stretch of the regular season. The Cowboys bounced back from their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos and drubbed the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 last Sunday but enter this encounter as JustBet underdogs. A massive shootout is expected but the outcome will most likely come down to which defence shows up on the day – should be a wild ride.

