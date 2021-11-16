No need to 'Make Up' anymore

Based on results from Make Up Artist's exercise gallops coming into the $1.6-million St Elizabeth Distaff, owner Carlton Watson was confident that his filly would blow away rivals in the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event going a distance of one mile.

The St Elizabeth Distaff was run on Jamaica Day on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Jason DaCosta, Make Up Artist prior to the Distaff galloped 6 ½ furlongs in 1:18.2 with the last six furlongs done in 1:12.0. That was her last real workout before the race.

With that impressive morning effort, Make Up Artist, with Dick Cardenas in the saddle, made one move to beat rivals by 5 ¾ lengths in a good time of 1:38.4 seconds.

As expected, Cardenas drove Make Up Artist right in front at the off and the four-year-old bay filly held the lead ahead of Go Deh Girl (Omar Walker) and Best Daughter Ever (Javaniel Patterson) down the backstretch.

Make Up Artist held her gallop well until leaving the half-mile marker when she began to draw away from rivals under the hand ride from Cardenas. Entering the lane, Make Up Artist wasted no time in turning on the afterburners, and blasted clear, winning easily in the end.

Make Up Artist won ahead of Best Daughter Ever and Awesome Treasure (Aaron Chatrie).

“Well, there wasn't enough speed in the race to contest her [ Make Up Artist] as these horses are not as fast as her, and she had trained so well for this race.

“The instructions to the jockey were to go straight in front and dictate the whole pace and that was exactly what happened,” Watson said.

Make Up Artist, who did not race as a three-year-old due to injury issues, made her first competitive appearance as a four-year-old on April 24, and since then has raced eight times winning on six occasions.

Bred by Adore The Gold – Lipstick Lily, Make Up Artist has now earned approximately $2.8 million.