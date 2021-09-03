No thoughts of retiring at age 61 – jockey Edward Jackson

At age 61 and with only 12 winners to his name, jockey Edward Jackson said that retiring from the sport of horse racing now is not an option as the veteran rider said that his aim is to get more rides and hopefully, win more races.

“Retiring…that's not on the table right now. If my body is healthy and fit, I will continue to ride as long as possible. At the moment, I feel great in my body and I am riding well. The plan, however, is to try and get some rides and I mean some good rides, so that I can win some races.

“Winning 12 races is not what every rider would hope for but I am grateful and I just want to do better. I have no regrets coming into the game and I am committed to what I am doing. In addition to my 12 winners at Caymanas Park, I won one race in Barbados,” Jackson told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Jackson, who grew up and lives in Maryland, St Andrew, shared how he got into the racing industry.

“I was always into the sport from a tender age, but it was an owner by the name of Mr Jackson who brought me into racing. He was the one who encouraged and supported me. I eventually got my jockey's licence in... I think it was in 2000.

“My first winner was aboard a horse by the name of Noble Chief. I had actually finished in second place and the winner of the race was disqualified and I was awarded first place. The feeling was really good at the time. The best horse I have ridden was Bold Regency. I never worked that horse and I got the ride and won,” Jackson recalled.

He added: “The best horse I have seen raced at Caymanas Park was Eros. The record can speak for itself.”