Non-winners of three takes top billing on Saturday (May 29) card

With the Open Allowance Lady Geeta Trophy abandoned due to a lack of entries, the four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance (non-winners of three) event takes the spotlight on the nine-race card tomorrow (May 29) at Caymanas Park.

Below is the analysis of the 11 runners as they compete over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

1. OCEAN WAVE: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Kait's Great) – Not raced since December 12 of last year but left the scene in good form. Ocean Wave was a head second to Solid Approach over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on December 12, 2020, after leading for most of the way. If she can reproduce that effort, Ocean Wave, although coming off a 168-day rest, can make a challenge.

2. CHITU PRINCE: (USA): (4 b c by Chitu – Kickapoo Princess) – Beaten by 4 ¼ lengths by Rum With Me over six furlongs (1,200m) on May 8. Chitu Princess should enjoy this reduction in the trip and, given his known speed, can win for the second time.

3. PAPITO: (4 b c by Petionville – Beware the Boys) – Won over this distance three starts back in a time of 1:07.4. Papito then failed to follow up in his next two races but now has the services co-champion jockey of Dane Nelson which throws a brighter light on his chance of winning.

4. VOYTEK: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – Based on his current form, a winning from Voytek is not in the offing.

5. HELICOPTER: (4 b g by Storm Craft – Face Tracker) – Has no chance of winning this one.

6. GLOCK: (4 ch f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Glock has been a disappointment in terms of winning races but is known to have health issues that have hampered her process thus far. She finished fourth by 8 ¾ lengths behind Rum With Me, Chitu Prince, and Elitist over six furlongs on May 8 and is now primed for a better run tomorrow. The change in the saddle from Richard Reid to Omar Walker is a plus, so expect a challenging effort from Glock.

7. REDFORD: (4 ch g by Film Director – Mississauga) – Still trying to deal with this level and therefore cannot be recommended.

8. PUSKAS: (4 ch c by Sensational Slam – Golden Blitz) – Not ready for a competitive run yet at this level.

9. ELITIST: (4 gr/rn f by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Gave a good account of herself when finishing third behind Rum With Me and Chitu Prince on May 8. Elitist shortened in that six-furlong run make this race which is half-a-furlong sorter much more to her liking. Expect a fighting effort from Elitist even with the presence of Chitu Prince.

10. K D ROCKET: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Destiny's Child) – Finished a remote third behind Silent Seeker and Striking Lady at 5 furlongs straight on April 23. K D Rocket will be more comfortable against these, so anticipate another good effort.

11. ADORE BRILLIANCE: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Brilliance Ace) – Coming off a seven-month break, Adore Brilliance is going to need the run before finding her best form.