Nuclear Noon wins five-straight Overnight

Starting at odds of 5/1 with jockey Robert Halledeen in the irons, four-year-old bay colt Nuclear Noon , won a three-year-old and upwards Overnight event on Sunday, April 3, at Caymanas Park by two lengths in a time of 59.4 seconds coming down the five-furlong straight. The final time was supported by split fractions of: 22.2, 45.3 seconds.

Billy Whizz (Anthony Thomas) finished second, with Ras Emanuel (Trevor Simpson) a nose away third, at odds of 11/1.

“It is always nice to win races. It is always nice to win more than once a day. So we are pleased by the opportunity that we had today as Nuclear Noon is an honest performer that is bred and owned by an equally honest gentleman and a fantastic human being in Michael Bernard. Therefore, it is always a pleasure to win for him when the opportunity arises and to have accolades like this,” trainer of Nuclear Noon, Anthony Nunes, said in his post-race interview.

The win by Nuclear Noon gave Nunes the lead for the first time this season in the trainers' championship, albeit, just over $100,000, ahead of Jason DaCosta with longtime leader Gary Subratie a mere $10,000 behind DaCosta.

“I am going to tell you with all honesty, that retaining my title is still going to be difficult as Jason (DaCosta) has a real good barn of horses at present. He should have more horses than I have at the moment, and that's good for a healthy rivalry for he is a fine young trainer who is on the path to doing extremely well again this year. Gary Subratie also does well each year and he has some good horses under his care at present.

“I think it is going to be exciting as I see the three of us are going to be close but as a betting man, I would say, Jason, could edge away by the second half of the year. But for me, I am always trying but I am a realist as well, and we will see how it turns out. But I am having fun with my training. That is what I want to do...have a good time and stay happy, and to remain training, for training is my pleasure,” Nunes said.