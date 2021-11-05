Nuclear Noon tackles Overnight Allowance

With no trophy race being offered on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow, the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance run over five furlongs (1,000m) round is the highest-rated event, and therefore is likely to garner most attention.

The analysts share their thoughts below.

1. CUSTER: (5 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Patty Girl) – Custer has been hovering around high claiming and Overnight without staking a firm claim in the latter. VERDICT: Needs time to catch the Overnight beat. 50-1

2. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Wilson again tries his luck in Overnight after winning in high claiming on last. He was declared as a late non-starter (sick) on October 19. VERDICT: Has an outsider's chance of hitting the board. 20-1

3. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Supreme Soul has not been able to replicate his form as a three-year-old. VERDICT: Has never been a sprinter and this race might be an exercise run for a later contest. Note the blinkers are on. 12-1

4. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Former sprint hero who has been struggling to find form at nine years old. VERDICT: Maybe it is time for retirement. 16-1

5. HEIROFFIRE: (5 b m by Storm Craft – Thisgirlisonfire) – VERDICT: Has no real chance of winning. 99-1

6. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – El Profesor tried his luck against the 'big boys' last Saturday and went home earning. This sprint is a tad short for him but with rivals holding no terrors, El Profesor can make a stand in the final furlong, especially if the speedsters crack. VERDICT: Will earn and has an outside chance of success. 10-1

7. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Drummer Boy has his best opportunity in recent times to notch a win as he is comfortable in this batch. VERDICT: Cannot be written of but difficult. 6-1

8. NUCLEAR NOON: (3 b c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Nuclear Noon defeated rivals to win over six furlongs six days ago. That victory came with a good time of 1:12.4, which is an indication that Nuclear Noon is fighting fit and ready to roll, although this is his first time at this level. VERDICT: The firm choice. 9-5

9. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Prince Charles has been missing in action for 105 days. VERDICT: Needs time. 45-1

10. UNKNOWN SOLDIER: (5 b m by American Dance – Outfitter) – Unknown Soldier should have stripped fitter from his last two runs in this class. He was seen on the front end against more talented rivals on October 31, making the distance of five furlongs to his liking. VERDICT: Unknown Solider is given a chance of winning. 5-1

11. ALEXA'S LODGE: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) – Alexa's Lodge comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive wins, skipping through non-three and non-four with aplomb. VERDICT: This filly will have to catch the pace of this grade before winning is possible. However, will have a say in the outcome. 9-1

12. DEEP BLUE SEA: (5 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Antoinette) – Deep Blue Sea is known for speed with his last success coming at five furlongs in high claiming. VERDICT: Has a good chance of winning but will find the three-year-old Nuclear Noon tough to crack. 5-2

13. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Superluminal, at age nine going this short, is going to be hard-pressed. VERDICT: Should earn. 8-1