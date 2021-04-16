Oneofakind with the 'big boys' now

Oneofakind, who rubbed shoulders with the best horses as a favourable three-year-old Classic competitor, has reached the level of Open Allowance.

To get there, Oneofakind brushed aside his three year olds and upwards rivals in an Overnight Allowance call going seven furlongs (1,400 metres) at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Running from the barn of champion conditioner Anthony Nunes under the joint champion jockey Dane Nelson, the far-striding chestnut offspring of Fearless Vision - Golden One, although going short of his best, won the event handsomely by 5 1/2 lengths from the former double Caribbean Sprint champion, Chace The Great, ridden by Shane Ellis in a final time of 1:26 flat, tracking posted fractions of 23.3, 46.3, 1:12.1. El Professor and Drummer Boy finished third and fourth with Christopher Mamdeen and Jerome Innis up, respectively.

Oneofakind was achieving his second-consecutive victory since turning four and is now qualified for Open Allowance races.

“I am very happy with him as he has now matured nicely at four and he understands what racing is all about. He has to run against the big boys now and let us see whether or not he can keep up with them. As a three-year-old, he was competing with Nipster, Wow Wow, and Mahogany throughout the Classics series and he was not running down the track, he was running third beaten by 1 ½ or two lengths and those horses have moved on to Open Allowance. Seven furlongs is not an ideal journey for him, but he showed that he is a nicely matured colt now and, it's time for him to take on Open Allowance now where the big boys are campaigning,” Nunes said in his post-race interview.