Now It's Oneofakind

Oneofakind played second fiddle to the likes of mainly Nipster, Wow Wow, and King Arthur during his three-year-old campaign.

The chestnut colt by Fearless Vision – The Golden One did not win a Classic race but now at four years old , Oneofakind is proving to be the find of this season.

Oneofakind registered his third win from three starts this year with a fighting, never say die effort in the The Viceroy Trophy, which was for Graded Stakes/Open Allowance horses who are three year olds and upwards at Caymanas Park on Friday, April 23. The distance was eight furlongs (one mile).

THE RACE

Oneofakind, ridden by Dane Nelson for champion trainer Anthony Nunes, stayed in mid-pack when the gates opened as Roy Rogers (Jerome Innis) expectedly led the field of eight runners.

Oneofakind was kept off the early fractions but was ahead of the odds on favourite Toona Ciliata (Romario Spencer) and Horse of the Year Nipster (Robert Halledeen), who stumbled while leaving his stall at the start of the race.

Then with three – three and a half furlongs to go, Nelson pushed Oneofakind to the lead with Nipster gaining ground on the outside.

In the stretch drive, Nipster gained the advantage but Nelson in true warrior style dug deep on Oneofakind who got back on top just as the winning post intervened. Nipster was second with Sentient (Anthony Thomas) third.

The final time recorded by Oneofakind was 1:39.1 with supporting splits of 23.3, 46.4, 1:13.0.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“ Oneofakind was given time off after a hard and rough three-year-old season. Since then, he has grown and filled out, looking a different and more matured horse. Oneofakind won his Restricted Stakes easily then went up to Overnight where he was successful by 5 1/2 lengths which were not easy to do and then he came to this grade and the truth is, handicap wise, he should have been lighter than 52.0 kgs because it was his first time coming to the grade.

“As I said in pre-race comments, if one gave Nipster a chance of winning the The Viceroy then would have to give Oneofakind a chance too as they ran close in races like the St Leger, and the Derby, and yes, Nipster would beat Oneofakind but not by much sitting at level weights.

“Now as a four-year-old, Nipster is at 57.0 kgs at the top of the scales and Oneofakind is at 52.0 kg and we went a kilogramme over at 53.0 kgs so, he ( Oneofakind) must have had a chance. We also knew that Nipster was going to run a good race as he trained differently but very well this time. Nipster was unfortunate, not taking anything away from Oneofakind, as he ( Nipster) stumbled at the start, and ended up having a lot of ground to make up so, he had to make a sustained run and when he caught Oneofakind he just did not have that last extra drive to fight him off and remember; there was a 4.0 kg swing in the handicaps, as well. So, both horses ran very well. I could not be happier with them. Unfortunately, it looks as if Toona Ciliata may have hurt himself so, I am a little disappointed but let see how hurt he is and I say no more at this time as I await the professional opinion of the vet.”

THE VERDICT

This was a defining run by a much-improved Oneofakind, who was running in the class for the first time. He showed class, grit, and determination and is poised to be firmly entrenched with the best.

THE POSITIVES

The win by Oneofakind has added one more horse to the top grade which at this time is needed. The hope is for others to do the same in quick order.

THE NEGATIVES

Now and then Toona Ciliata throws in a clinker and this was one such occasion.