Oneofakind — now the undisputed leader

If his victory over stable companion and the top-rated Nipster in the The Viceroy Trophy on April 23 wasn't enough, then Oneofakind's electrifying win in an Open Allowance event on Saturday (June 5) must have sealed the deal of being the best and highest-rated horse in training at present.

In a race to truly remember, Oneofakind ( Fearless Vision – The Golden One), ridden again by four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, made a crippling move after leaving the four-furlong (800m) marker to surround rivals at the top of the lane.

Oneofakind was then locked in a duel with Crimson (Christopher Mamdeen) and despite carrying a weight of 56.5 kgs (125 lb), got up in time for the win after a titanium tussle to the wire, winning by a head. Old stager Hover Craft (Dick Cardenas) was third.

Oneofakind was in control of the race and when his commanding presence was required, he responded with quality and great assurance. He has pace and that ultimate quality of class.

Nipster was again in the wake of the winner, finishing in sixth place as the favourite. Oneofakind, trained by Anthony Nunes, ran the distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a time of 1:57.0.

The win by Oneofakind was his fourth for the season, thereby keeping his unbeaten tag in 2021 after four races. He has won going distances of 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m), seven furlongs (1,400m), one mile (1,600m) and nine furlongs and 25 yards, proving his versatility and ability to adjust when required.

Oneofakind's never say die attitude makes for a horse truly to be valued and cared for.

“ Oneofakind keeps surprising me each time he runs. He carried the weight today and ran down some good horses. He has gone from strength to strength and as I said before, from we gave him some time off after the three-year-old campaign he has just blossomed into a beautiful four-year-old.

“Once he stays health and sound and hopefully the handicappers don't kill him with the weight, we should have fun with him,” trainer Nunes said.