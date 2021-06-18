Oneofakind seeks five in a row in Eros Trophy

The many-times Horse of the Year the mighty Eros will be honoured tomorrow (June 19) with another installment of the trophy event named in his honour.

The race has attracted eight of the leading runners in the land which is a fitting tribute for Eros. The Eros Trophy will be run over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Below is an analysis of each of the eight runners vying for the $1.5 million.

1. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – After returning to winning ways 12 days ago when he conquered all in the Lady Geeta Trophy at six furlongs, Father Patrick is still comfortable over this distance and has come down in the weights but the opposition tomorrow is stiffer making a second win in succession for Father Patrick rather difficult. Yet, drawn at one with speed in his hoofs Father Patrick is going to the lead and with no serious rival in the speed department has to be caught.

2. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Became the highest-rated horse in training at present after out-battling rivals in an Open Allowance event over nine furlongs and 25 yards on June 5. Then Oneofakind carrying 56.5kgs (125 lb) defeated Crimson by a head in a time of 1:57.0 and in the process had the former top-rated and Horse of the Year stablemate Nipster way behind in sixth. Oneofakind, who registered his fourth-consecutive win, should have no issue at seven furlongs and given his pace and that ultimate quality of class can make it five from five this season. The trainer of Oneofakind has called on the services on a claiming apprentice to bring the weight down from the stifling and onerous 59.0kgs (130 lb) to 55.0kgs (121 lb).

3. EAGLE ONE: (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Did well to reach this level but for now Eagle One will have to find his way at this level.

4. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – T racey's Legacy) — Put in another poor effort on June 5 and that should continue tomorrow.

5. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) — Shouldered with the overbearing impost of 128 lb on June 7 in the Lady Geeta so it was not surprising that Duke could not have performed at his best. Duke has come down in the weight and a better effort is on the cards.

6. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Out finished by Oneofakind on last over nine plus. Crimson finds himself worse off in the handicaps against Oneofakind mainly due to the apprentice claim on the latter. With this in mind, it is going to be difficult for Crimson to reverse the placings plus seven-furlong might be a tad short for him.

7. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Finished fifth behind Oneofakind and Crimson over nine plus on June 5. Sentient should be better off with this reduction in the journey and given his known back class, Sentient last effort can be discarded.

8. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Found Oneofakind and Crimson too hot to handle on June 5 when finishing fourth after a tough and game effort. King Arthur, will be suited by the reduction in distance tomorrow. Expect King Arthur to be just off the pace, before moving with three furlongs to go. Watch King Arthur closely in this one.

— Ruddy Allen