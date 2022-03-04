Outbidder impresses in second win

THE Carlton Watson-owned bay filly Outbidder produced another quality run, this time in a three-year-old (non-winners of two) call over seven furlongs (1,400m) on Saturday, February 26.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas for trainer Jason DaCosta, Outbidder slammed rivals by 8 ½ lengths, winning in a moderate time of 1:28.3 for the distance on a slow track backed by splits 23.2 x 47.0 x 1:13.2.

Outbidder, bred by Savoy Stomp out of Rumble, coupled up nicely after the start of the race and settled into second place behind stablemate, the American-bred Luksol under Jerome Innis down the backstretch.

Outbidder maintained her gallop well, and when Thomas pressed the go button the filly responded quickly by getting closer to the leader.

Entering the straight, Outbidder increased the tempo, blowing by Luksol without a fuss and then accelerated until close home when Thomas started to ease down.

Luksol finished second and Rainsville (Oneil Mullings), third.

The win solidified Outbidder's unbeaten two-for-two record for the season after she opened her three-year-old career with a 5¼-length victory over 6 furlongs (1,200m) in a time of 1:13.3 on January 26.

DaCosta was thrilled with Outbidder's performance .

“ Outbidder is a well-bred filly, and she is getting her act together slowly but surely. She is progressing in the right direction and as long as she keeps on improving, then I think she will have a great chance in the Classic races. I am pleased with the performance from her and she is in good nick so far,” DaCosta said.