Overnight Allowance made for Double Crown

The Liu Chie Poo Trophy for Overnight Allowance horses is the highest-rated contest of the 10 races on offer tomorrow (Saturday, January 22) at Caymanas Park.

Eight horses have been nominated for this one-mile (1,600 metres) call.

The assessment of these eighth horses is published below.

1 – BLOOD FIRE: (6 b g by Strikewhileitshot – Proud Again) – Won in the $550,000 claiming range 14 days ago which was his fourth career victory. Blood Fire now races at the Overnight level for the first time and as such will need time to catch the pace of his new class.

2 – MARQUESAS: (7 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Hobbling around in this grade for a while now without any clear indication that he can make it to the winners' enclosure. Marquesas is suited by the distance of a mile but will have to rekindle his form of old to be successful in this trophy race.

3 – SUPREME SOUL: (6 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Has been racing often in recent times and did finish second at nine furlongs and 25 yards 21 days ago, nine lengths behind Awesome Treasure, which was his best effort in a while. Supreme Soul has been having trouble returning to his best form, with tomorrow's event providing him with another opportunity of getting it right.

4 – DOUBLE CROWN: (5 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – This imported in utero gelding has been consistent in his recent efforts but is yet to truly establish himself within this grouping. Returns from a rest of 56 days and is given a glorious opportunity of notching his sixth career victory as the trip is right and the opposition is not the best around. Double Crown races with both the tongue tie and cheek pieces taken off.

5 – GAMBLER: (5 b m by Freedom for Jante – Kennisha) – Gambler has done well to reach this grade but after five attempts is still trying to come to grips with the situation. Gambler's learning curve continues tomorrow.

6 – CHINAMAX (USA): (6 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Finished behind Supreme Soul on January 1, and with the handicaps not in his favour, it is difficult seeing Chinamax winning this one.

7 – HELICOPTER: (5 b g by Storm Craft – Face Tracker) – Came into this class for the first time on December 18, 2021, finishing sixth, 11 lengths behind Oneofakind going a mile. With the likes of Oneofakind, Billy Whizz, and Excessive Force not around tomorrow, Helicopter has a better chance of improving his finishing position.

8 – RAS EMANUEL: (10 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Ras Emanuel has not raced longer than 7 ½ furlongs since August of 2021. As such, Ras Emanuel, now a 10-year-old, is going to find it difficult to win this one.