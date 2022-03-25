Overnight contest to be decided between

THE three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance (non-winners of an Overnight Allowance lifetime) is the top-rated event on the 11-race card tomorrow (March 26) at Caymanas Park.

Nine runners are entered to take part in the six-furlong (1,200m) contest which comes with a total purse of $1.05 million.

Below is the analysis of the nine starters.

1. KAY BOY: (5 ch h Rising Moon – Amicable) – Late scratch on last, Kay Boy's last two wins of four have come over the five-straight course. Kay Boy has done himself proud reaching this level, yet this five-year-old needs more time to catch up to the pace of his new grouping, if indeed he can.

2. CUSTER: (6 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Patty Girl) – Custer, while trying his best since reaching the Overnight grade, is still not ready to be competitive against these.

3. FEARLESS CHAMPION: (5 rn h by Fearless Vision - Granville Greeta) – Won by 1 ¼ lengths over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on a $1,000, 000 - $800,000 claiming tag on February 26. Although stepping up to compete, Fearless Champion is one of those entered with the possibility of earning a place position.

4. UNKNOWN SOLDIER: (6 b m by American Dance – Outfither) – This mare has been racing a while now, with 33 career starts, and has been fairly consistent in her efforts. Unknown Soldier tried her luck 21 days ago in a claiming race on March 5, but failed to spark. Can only hope to hit the board.

5. EL GRINGO: (6 b g by Northern Giant – Heart Throb) – Realistically, if El Gringo wins tomorrow it would be an upset of massive proportions.

6. SWEET N SMART (USA): (5 b m by Smarty Jones – Sweet Margi) – Finished a close second behind Race Car going five furlongs (1000m) round, 13 days ago. This mare is fighting fit at the moment and, having paid her dues in Overnight, has a glorious opportunity of making it four wins from 14 starts. Of note, Sweet N Smart is the only foreigner in this race.

7. CURLIN'S AFFAIR: (4 ch c by Perfect Curlin - Nuclear Affair) – On paper, Curlin's Affair looks the horse to beat. Curlin's Affair has been doing well at this level thus far, with two good efforts including a second finish behind a rejuvenated Legality. Expect a capital run from Curlin's Affair.

8. GAMBLER: (5 b m by Freedom for Jante – Kennisha) – Faces tough competition and is going to be hard-pressed to land a blow.

9. RUM WITH ME: (5 b h by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – This five-year-old is finally finding his best form. Rum With Me was not disgraced in his first attempt in this grade when finishing fifth, 6 ¼ lengths behind winner, the out-of-class Race Car. Given that pipe opener, Rum With Me should be better off now so anticipate another capital effort.