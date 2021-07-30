Overnight ready made for Sentient

A competitive three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event is set for competition among eight runners going one mile (1,600m) for a total purse of $1 million on tomorrow's card at Caymanas Park.

Below is the analysis of the eight starters in this event.

1. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Finished fourth behind Eroy and Legality going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on July 12. Going a shorter distance now and with second-placed finisher Legality present, the chances of Uncle Frank winning this race are slim but if back class comes into play a placing is in the offing. Note the cheek pieces have been taken off.

2. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Much better than this level but Sentient seems to have come off the boil of late. Notwithstanding, Sentient, who is down in class should have the better of these and return to winning ways over a distance he is going to enjoy.

3. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Just beaten by Eroy when stepping down to this level on July 12 over nine furlongs and 25 yards. Prior to that, Legality was holding his own in the class above and should now be ready for a strong effort.

4. CHINAMAX (USA): (5 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Struggling to find his footing at this level and that should be the same come tomorrow.

5. JAMAI RAJA: (8 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Scored a long-overdue win at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on July 17. However, that was among claimers and now stepping up to the Overnight Allowance level again, Jamai Raja cannot repeat.

6. RICKY RICARDO: (6 dkb g by Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Has no chance of winning as he is completely out of his league.

7. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Not doing badly in his races but is still finding it difficult to locate the winners' enclosure. There is no doubt that Double Crown has talent but sitting level with Sentient and allowing weight to Legacy might be his undoing. Noticeable that co-champion jockey and present leader Anthony Thomas has secured the ride on Double Crown.

8. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Not expected to have an impact on the outcome of this race.