Overnight showdown

THE Labour Day Trophy for Overnight Allowance horses (three-year-olds and upwards) is the top-rated event on today's nine-race programme set to take at Caymanas Park. Post time for the first race is 12.30 pm.

Eleven runners have been nominated for this trophy race feature which will be contested at seven furlongs (1,400 metres).

The analysis of these 11 starters is published below.

1. EXCESSIVE FORCE (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow - Fevered Kiss) — Excessive Force was defeated by Superluminal over 9 furlongs and 25 yards on May 8. It was Excessive Force's first run at the Overnight Allowance level and was a race in which he navigated every turn way wide, thereby losing a lot of ground and his chance at winning. Excessive Force gets a slight pull in the weights, and with less bends in his path and a trip to his liking, this importee has a glorious chance of winning.

2. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology - Frisky Cheerleader) — Failed to fire on May 17 when finishing in fifth place behind Rojorn di Pilot down the five-straight course. Eagle One, however, was a winner over this distance in a time of 1:26.3 on March 6 and if this importee can reproduce that effort, then Eagle One could have a say for one of the minor placings.

3. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick - The Principal) — El Profesor is sometimes hot and sometimes cold. If he turns up today in a hot mood then don't be surprised if El Profesor plays a major role in the outcome of this one. Note: The tongue tie is on.

4. SALAH: (5 ch c - Traditional - Anna) — Salah is struggling to find his way in this grouping and that journey continues today.

5. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet - Wisely Noted) — Slowly trying to find his footing of old. Another Bullet, former Caribbean Sprint winner, should have no issues going this long and is expected to at least earn for his connections.

6. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 y ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) — Talented gelding who comes into this race on the back-end of two consecutive victories. Double Crown hasn't raced for 122 days but left us in imperious form at this same level. Double Crown's only hindrance might be the distance, which might be a tad short for him. It is to be noted that in his 10 career starts, Double Crown has not raced below 7 ½ furlongs.

7. EXTRUDER: (5 ch h by Adore The Gold - Mama Blossom) — Based on current form, Extruder cannot be recommended for a winning run.

8. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (5 b g by Casual Trick - Electrifying) — The form of Universal Boss has been going south in recent times but is experienced enough to stake a claim.

9. AWESOME TREASURE : (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) — Won in a fast 58.2 seconds going five furlongs straight just a week ago. Awesome Treasure has been racing frequently and has already seen the back end of Excessive Force. To win this one , Awesome Treasure, racing for the first time at this level, will have to provide her best effort yet.

10. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft - Dusty Milly) — Finished third behind Superluminal and Excessive Force on May 8 and with Excessive Force again present, Uncle Frank's chances of winning are slim.

11. CASUAL PEACH: (5 b m by Casual Trick - Seguro Oro) — Did well to reach this grade but winning is out of the question.