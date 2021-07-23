Overnight tailor-made for Trevor's Choice

Despite the presence of two trophy races on the 10-race card, the three-year-old and upwards non-restricted Overnight Allowance is the top-rated event, which is expected to draw the most attention at the races tomorrow, Saturday, July 24.

Ten runners are down to take part in the 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) contest for a total purse of $1 million.

Below is the analysis of the runners in this sprint.

1. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b g by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Money Monster based on his last three runs is out of sorts. Those latest performances suggest that winning this one is not on the cards.

2. FORMAL GLADIATOR: (6 b h by Adore The Gold - Priceless Beauty) – Fast horse was down the track in his last three runs. Although Formal Gladiator is going to enjoy this galloping course, a winning run is not expected especially returning from a 68-day rest period.

3. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – Failed to follow up on her victory on April 30 when next on the track on June 7 over the same trip as tomorrow's race. Victory Turn has good speed and if this speed is used to good effect a good effort is forthcoming from this foreigner.

4. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Based on his form, Prince Charles cannot be recommended for a winning run.

5. SOLID APPROACH (USA): (3 ch f by Cajun Breeze – Puz'ler) – Finished third on March 16 in the class above but has not raced since then. Solid Approach steps down to compete here, with her main competition expected to come from Trevor's Choice. Do not discard the winning chances of Solid Approach.

6. RAS EMANUEL: (9 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Consistent runner who is getting on in years but he still remains competitive. Ras Emanuel is also effective on the round course and could be close when this race is being decided.

7. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Racing often of late and could be leg-weary.

8. TREVOR'S CHOICE: (5 dkb h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Queen Adira) – Trevor's Choice is better than these. Trevor's Choice was expected to win on July 5 but was just beaten by Salvation over the five-straight course. If everything goes well for Trevor's Choice here, there should not be a race.

9. CAPTUREMYSHIP: (7 b h by Adore The Gold – Mayken Joy) – Finished fourth on July 5 coming down the straight behind Salvation, Trevor's Choice, and Drummer Boy. Capturemyship faces Trevor's Choice again which limits his chances of winning.

10. SPECIAL COUNSEL: (5 gr f by Silent Valor – Crucial Cat) – Recent winner who is going to find repeating a tall order.