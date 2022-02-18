Patriarch a revelation

“PATRIARCH and God of Love are more than a revelation,” declared Desmond Lewis, representing owner Vincent Maine after Patriarch registered a hat-trick of wins in an Open Allowance call for three-year-olds and upwards going five furlongs straight (1000 metres) at Caymanas Park on Sunday, February 13.

“Since purchasing these two stalwarts out of a high-claiming race they have gone on to win a number of races combined, and I think that is excellent service coming from these two claimers who are at present campaigning exclusively in Grade One and Overnight Allowance Company racing at Caymanas Park. Patriarch continues to lead the way with five wins while God of Love, who finished second, leads the way with four second-place finishes,” a beaming Lewis shared with this publication.

Well handled by Robert Halledeen in his latest victory, Patriarch won the five-straight contest by 5 1/4 lengths in a time of 58.1 seconds. The final time was built on split fractions of 22.2 and 45.0 seconds. Stable companion God of Love finished second while ridden by the leading jockey Dane Dawkins. Nuclear Noon with Tevin Foster up was third.

“When we purchased these horses they came with their problems, but we worked diligently with them to get rid of most of those anomalies they once suffered and they are now delivering positive results when called upon. You cannot ask for more as they are performing to our expectations. We, therefore, must give glowing credit to the trainer Fitzgerald Richards, as he is the one who delegates time and yeoman service to keep these horses in good racing condition and to maintain the competitive level at which they are now campaigning with a flourish.

“For this attentiveness we are fortified by Richards' level of preparation to get the best out of Patriarch and God of Love when called upon to perform, and both horses continue to do well with careful handling,” Lewis stated in his interview after the victory.

For trainer Richards, it's a dream come through having both Patriarch and God of Love in his stables.

“ Patriarch is like fine wine – the older he gets, is the better he gets. And the same is true for God of Love.

”To cut a long story short, Patriarch is the best horse I have trained in my career, and God of Love is not far behind,“ Richards said in his post-race interview while adding that there is more to come from his two charges this year.

Patriarch, a seven-year-old bay horse by Casual Trick – Electrifying, was recording his 17th career win from a total of 38 starts, with career earnings of over $14.5 million. For 2022 Patriarch has raced twice so far and has won those two races. This was the second occasion this season that Patriarch and God of Love have finished first and second for their connections. The first time was on January 15 in the St Catherine Cup (six furlongs), when both horses were locked in a stirring duel in the final furlong with Patriarch prevailing by three parts of a length in a time of 1:13.1.

God of Love, a bay gelding by Adore The Gold out of Shanda D, last visited the winners' enclosure on November 28, 2021 at 5 ½ furlongs in Overnight Allowance company. Since then God of Love has raced three times, finishing second twice behind Patriarch and also second to Father Patrick (5½ furlongs) on December 27, 2021 in the Chris Armond Sprint.