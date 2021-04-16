Patriarch scorches another victory

Patriarch called curtains on the midweek second-day race programme with a thumping 6 3/4 lengths win in the Easter Sprint Cup. This cup race was for three- year-olds and upwards at the Overnight Allowance level and was competed at 5 ½ furlongs at Caymanas Park on Thursday, April 8.

It was the speedball six-year-old horse's 13th win from 30 races. Ridden by leading rider Dane Nelson for trainer Fitzgerald Richards and owner Vincent Maine, Patriarch completed his easy afternoon assignment in a time of 1:05.0, built on dictating splits of 22.4, 45.1. Second in the event was Another Bullet (Shane Ellis) with Laban (Omar Walker) third. Raw Liquid completed the frame under claiming apprentice Roger Hewitt.

“I am more than pleased that Patriarch won this race and I was really confident about winning this race. I was really confident and if the horse could talk, he would have given you a similar answer based on how well he had trained and prepared for this race. He then would have been forced to say that he would not lose this one.

“ Patriarch is a sprinter so we just have to wait and see when next he races. Let us take it one race at a time and the answer will be forthcoming,” Richards said.