Perfect Brew a winner on debut

Perfect Brew brought a new imprint to the two-year-old season which is still in the infant stage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Racing for the first time Perfect Brew, a well-built bay colt by Bern Identity – Moonlight Brew, flowed with class to victory in a native-bred Maiden Special Weight going five furlongs round.

Ridden by Oshane Nugent for trainer Richard Azan, Perfect Brew dashed off 1,000 metres in an unfussed 1:00.4 seconds to win by 3 3/4 lengths as the 4/5 favourite. He was also fully involved in the deciding fractions of 23.2, 46.3 seconds during the run.

In a field of eight juveniles with two colts and six fillies, Rupunzel (Tevin Foster) trained by Phillip Elliott came in second for the third consecutive time from as many starts and was the 8/5 second favourite. Rupunzel was followed back to the line by Awesome Rich (Jerome Innis) a short head away in the third slot.

It was Awesome Rich who did duties on the front end when the starter press the button to get the horses on their way. At no time during the race did Nugent use his whip as Perfect Brew sat off the pace, and then accelerated in the final two furlongs to win by 3 ¾ lengths.

Nugent who spoke with the Supreme Racing Guide ( SRG ) in a post-race response said: “I was confident and comfortable with my mount during the running of the race and I expected a positive result from him. I work with him every morning and he has worked very well and, I knew this would have been a positive result based on what he has been doing in his exercise gallops during his preparation. So, I just have to get a clean break, then sit as close as possible to the leader then ask him for a final effort up the lane. To this, he responded positively and without any problems, and then he went about his business for the victory. Without extending him, he ( Perfect Brew) showed that he will enjoy a greater distance with time.”