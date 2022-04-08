Perfect Brew to get back to winning ways

The Classic races are getting closer and closer. At this stage, the three year olds are well into their preparation.

The seventh race tomorrow (April 9) at Caymanas Park provides three-year-old (non-winners of two) for local-bred horses and a maiden for foreigners the opportunity of indicating their progress.

The race will be run over five furlongs round, with the analysis of each runner provided below.

1. PHOENIX RISEN: 3 ch c by Traditional – Impetus) – Showed nothing on last in the six-furlong Sir Howard Stakes. Phoenix Risen faces no easier task tomorrow.

2. BUGATTI: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Charmin' Diaz) – A winner seven days ago, who will find repeating a tall order.

3. NOMOREDEALS: (3 ch c by Soul Warrior – Thornhill Miss) – Has no chance of winning and can be safely bypassed.

4. WOWZA (USA): (3 dkb c by Jack Milton – Springtime) – Winning is not on the cards for Wowza. Note the figure 8 and the tongue tie have been put on.

5. PERFECT BREW: (3 b g by Bern Identity – Moonlight Brew) – Was all the rage in the recent Sir Howard Stakes over six furlongs but finished in fifth place as the favouirte. Perfect Brew is fitter for that effort and is set to fight out this one. Note the figure 8 has been taken off.

6. MADELYN'S SUNSHINE (USA): (3 dk b/br f by Joe's Song Joey – Madelyn's Finest) – This filly is progressing at exercise but does not seem ready to give of her best as yet.

7. GILBERT (USA): (3 ch c by Jack Milton – Cousin A Storm) – This consistent runner disappointed when finishing fifth by 13 lengths behind Outbidder over seven furlongs on February 26. Gilbert should run an improved race. Note the visor has been put on and Gilbert races with first time Lasix.

8. UNRULY GAL (USA): (3 b f by Drill – Goodbye Beautiful) – American-bred runner who was all the rage on debut on March 2 over the straight course. Then Unruly Gal finished third by 7 ¼ lengths behind Power Ranking and Phoenix Risen. Unruly Gal should be better for that effort and could lead home rivals. Note the tongue tie and figure 8 have been put on.