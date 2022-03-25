Perfect opportunity for Crimson in Lindy Delapenha Memorial Trophy

One of Jamaica's most accomplished footballers, broadcaster and ace racing pundit Lloyd Lindberg “Lindy” Delapenha, will be honoured on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Caymanas Park. The 2022 staging of the Lindy Delapenha Memorial Trophy brings together seven horses at the Overnight Allowance level going a mile (1,600 metres).

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a close look at the runners and their chances of winning.

1. TOMOHAWK: (5 b g by Natural Selection - Preach Preacher) – An easy winner last week when travelling over 7 furlongs in the grade below. Tomohawk has taken his jolly time to reach Overnight level and needs time to find his way in this higher class.

2. SENTIENT: (6 ch h by Strikewhileitshot - Lady Geetadeo) – Returned from a long rest to finish a distant fourth behind I've Got Magic and stablemate Crimson at 7 1/2 furlongs on March 12. Sentient is comfortable here, yet he is not at his competitive best currently.

3. CRIMSON: (6 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Was expected to visit the winners' enclosure already this season from three efforts but failed in his bids. Crimson should be better off after those three runs but gives the impression that he is not in his finest nick at present. If the right Crimson appears on Sunday then this will not be a race. It is a wait-and-see game.

4. ATLANTIC BLUE: (7 ch h by Strikewhileitshot - Luvable) – Atlantic Blue showed signs of form on last when finishing third, albeit some way behind I've Got Magic and Crimson. In this trophy event Atlantic Blue's best chance is a board placement.

5. HOVER CRAFT: (12 b g by He'stherealthing - Royal Pizzaz) – This oldster returns to his happy hunting ground of Overnight Allowance, where he is always competitive. Although quite advanced in age Hover Craft is still a regular at morning exercise and still has the spunk to win races. Keep Hover Craft in all bets.

6. CHINAMAX (USA): (6 ch h by Itsmyluckyday - Aweemaway) – Has no winning chance.

7. SUPREME SOUL: (6 ch h by Soul Warrior - Beware Baby) – Supreme Soul, a former Triple Crown winner, is taking orders once again from champion trainer Anthony Nunes. However, Supreme Soul has no form to recommend him winning this race.