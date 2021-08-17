Pictorial tribute to Elias Haloute

Elias Haloute takes notes at one of the many yearling sales he participated in.

Elias Haloute leads in one of his Derby winners, Relampago.

1000 Guineas winner I Am Di One receives a congratulatory massage from Elias Haloute.

Patriarch, receives the from his breeder and owner Elias Haloute.

Executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Solomon Sharpe (left) is in conversation with Elias Haloute.

THREE CHAMPIONS! Three champion owners (from left) Elias Haloute, Stephan Narinesingh and Carlton Watson gather for a photo.