Plenty 'Power' in the 'Faith'

Power of Faith completed a favourable first run in a two-year-old Maiden Special Weight Division 1 to win the Starters' Trophy going 800 metres straight at Caymanas Park on Sunday, December 12.

Ridden by jockey Reyan Lewis for trainer Ian Parsard, Power of Faith was the first offspring of Key To Power to race at Caymanas Park and won the event by 4 3/4 lengths in a time of 47.2 seconds aided by a split of 23 seconds.

Slam, a stablemate ridden by Ian Spence, finished second, Rubyistheone third with Linton Steadman up and I Realise fourth (Tevin Foster).

“I am very pleased with Power of Faith victory from a couple of perspectives as this is the first Key To Power progeny to race from his yearlings. He has only two two year olds to run this season. But he has about seven juveniles in the paddock but this one is the first to race and I am very happy for that win. Unfortunately, the stallion died. We've had a couple of horses out of Key To Power but this one seems to be the best of the lot from the mare bought by my wife in Kentucky. From the way that he has won, it looks especially promising. This is his first race so, we will take it one step at a time,” Parsard added.