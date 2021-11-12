Port Royal Sprint, will stablemates decide?

Seven horses representing most of the best sprinters in training will be locked in battle tomorrow (Saturday, November 13) in the inaugural running of the $2.5-million Port Royal Sprint over 6 furlongs.

The Open Allowance/Graded Stakes sprint sees jockey Anthony Thomas making a rare appearance on an Ian Parsard-trained horse, the talented and the ante-post favourite for the event She's A Wonder.

She's A Wonder faces her sternest test to date as she is pitted against sprinting stablemates in Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot as well as the in-form Duke from the stables of Gary Subratie.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the chances of the seven horses in the Port Royal. Please note the pre-race odds given below are not official odds but odds determined by this publication's analysts.

1. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Duke is a run- on sprinter who has hit prime form at the right time. On October 30, Duke was 1 ¼ lengths in front of Laban and Father Patrick over five furlongs round. THE VERDICT: Although heading the handicaps, Duke travels over a trip which he is probably best suited, and can be close enough to the early speed before putting in his trademark late kick. 9-5

2. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Coming off a break of 56 days, but has been well prepared. VERDICT: Although he has talent Eagle One may need time to find himself. Can, however, hit the board. 9-2

3. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Legality got a prep run on October 30 at five furlongs and did well to finish fourth behind Duke, and Father Patrick. VERDICT: The extra furlong will suit Legality but winning is remote. At best he can earn for his connections. 20-1

4. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – Victory Turn gets an ease in the weights, after finishing well behind Duke and Father Patrick on October 30. This foreigner can run only one way and that is in front but usually shuts off in the final furlong. VERDICT: Victory Turn got a warm-up run two weeks ago and would have stripped fitter for this one, yet cannot be given a reasonable chance of winning. 20-1

5. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – She's A Wonder is probably, at three years the best filly in training at this time. Although she has speed, She's A Wonder has been trained to stay close behind any leader and then go forward when the time is right. VERDICT: She's A Wonder's chances will be hampered, if she engages in a contest for the headlines but is so light, she can probably do what she likes. 8-5

6. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Was expected to lead home rivals over 5 furlongs round on October 30, but finished third 4 ¼ lengths behind Duke. VERDICT: Allowing weight to all except Duke and this might be his undoing especially against She's A Wonder. 7-2

7. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b h by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – This warrior has come on well this year. VERDICT: Cannot go with the early pacesetters, but is strong and determined enough to pick up the pieces if and when the speedsters buckle. 5-1