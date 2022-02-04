Positive run by Roraima excites his trainer

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes is delighted after Roraima , one of his promising three-year-old runners, came forward steadily, under four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, to win his first race in a native-bred three-year-old Maiden Special Weight contest at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 29. The distance travelled was a mile.

Roraima by Bern Identity out of Classic Princess displayed vast improvement especially after his two-year-old effort when he finished 17 3/4 lengths 8th of eight. Then he finished six lengths 4th, when he first raced as a three-year-old in 2022.

On Saturday, Romaira won by 1 1/4, lengths in a time of 1:42.2 seconds with fractions of 25.1, 49.0, 1:13.4 seconds. First-timer Scooby who was ridden by champion apprentice Oshane Nugent finished second. Thirtyonekisses, the mount of the visiting Trinidad and Tobago jockey Prayven Badrie was third.

“This is a pleasing win for us and with a three-year-old taking such a positive step, it is encouraging. Roraima's progression from when he ran down the track by some 17 lengths in his opening run and then came back and ran about six lengths fourth in his second showed much improvement.

“Since that second run, he has been working in the mornings like a horse still moving forward so, with the field, not the hardest one for him going a mile, we expected a good run from him.

“Now, we expect improvement from here on to attain some of the goals that we have set for him while Roraima remains healthy and sound with the hope that we can move forward,” Nunes said.