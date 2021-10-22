Power to prevail in Monday's (Oct 25) juvenile sprint

Eight juveniles are to line up in another two-year-old offering on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Caymanas Park going five furlongs round.

In the mix are four racing for the first time with one Power being the first foreigner to race in this grouping in 2021.

Below is the assessment of the eight starters.

1. AWESOME RICH: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Awesome Camille) – This colt has raced twice and has finished third twice. Recently galloped 1:09.3 for 5 ½ furlongs to show that he is still in good nick. Cannot be ruled out but another placing effort awaits.

2. RUPUNZEL: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Miss Pasion) – This filly has raced three times and has finished second three times. Rupunzel gets a 4 lb drop in the handicaps and with her experience has every chance of winning.

3. INFINITO: (2 b f by Silent Valor – Salino) – Infinito is making her debut run on the back of some decent exercise spins. On October 9, Infinito galloped three furlongs in 37.4 seconds, and on October 16 she stopped the clock at 51.0 for four furlongs.

4. PELICULA: (2 b f by Soul Warrior – Milestone) – Pelicula is a half-sister to former top campaigner Houdini's Magic. Not really catching the eye at exercise and might need time to get familiarised with competitive race.

5. BABYLIKE: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Ladylike) – The well-bred Babylike hits the track for her first competitive run. In one of her most recent gallops, the filly was timed at 1:08.1 for 5 ½ furlongs ending that particular gallop on October 10 with 1:01.3 for five furlongs racing with Princsshootingstar, who was timed in 1:07.3 for 5 ½ furlongs.

6. POWER: (2 ch c USA by Bal A Bali – Swift Fox) – Making his debut, this foreigner has caught the attention of railbirds. On October 9, Power galloped down the five straight and was timed at 1:01.1. Then on October 16 again down the straight, Power produced a 1:02.2 easy effort.

7. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Has raced four times without a glimpse of form.

8. MAGGIE'S BOY: (2 b c by Buzz Nightmare – Maggie's Way) – Finished in the ruck on his only run to date and that trend should continue. Note both the tongue tie and figure 8 are on.