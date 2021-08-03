PREPS COMPLETED!

The racetrack and elswhere were high with anticipation over last weekend (Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1) as horses preparing to participate in the Jamaica Derby and Jamaica Oaks completed their final gallops/exercise spins for their date with destiny.

The 101st running of the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby and the fillies only 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks are scheduled to be contested at Caymanas Park next Saturday (August 7).

Originally the Derby was set for Independence Day (Friday, August 6) and the Oaks on the following day, but because of the changes made by the Government pertaining to the COVID-19 curfew hours, both these Classic races will be run on the same day for the first time in their glittering history.

SATURDAY, JULY 31, 2021

Big Jule, trained by Ian Parsard, galloped seven furlongs 1:32.0 for a possible run in the Derby. Based on his last two exercise gallops the Parsard team will decide whether to enter the issues-prone Big Jule when nominations are taken tomorrow (August 4) in the Racing Office at Caymanas Park.

Parsard's other trainee, the talented filly She's A Wonder, is already a Classic winner, having romped the 1000 Guineas (fillies only) in June and is eligible to run in both the Oaks and the Derby, galloped six furling in 1:17.0.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes signed off on the preparation of his horses with champion two-year-old of last year Further and Beyond galloping eight furlongs (one mile) in a time of 1:49.0, while Santorini galloped seven furlongs clocking 1:34.0 seconds. Both Further and Beyond and Santorini are going to face the starter in the Derby. Hoist The Mast, also trained by Nunes and provisionally entered for the Oaks galloped five furlongs in 1:00.3 seconds.

In-form trainer Jason DaCosta had Derby contender Billy Whizz and Oaks hopeful Ianzha Links on the track, with the former galloping seven furlongs in 1:29.1 seconds, and the latter clocking 1:1.15.0 seconds for six furlongs.

“I am very pleased with the progress made by Billy Whizz and I expect a good effort from him in the Derby,” DaCosta said.

Trainer Gary Subratie, currently second in the race for championship honours, behind nunes, came out with Oaks starter Heavenly Glitter who paced six furlongs in 1:26.3 seconds.

Completing the Saturday rounds of gallops were Daddy Jones trained by Richard Azan, Regal and Royal conditioned by Gary Griffiths and Sweet Majesty from the barn of Edward Stanbury.

Daddy Jones, seen by many as a possible placer in the Derby, paced six furlongs in 1:16.1; Regal and Royal galloped seven furlongs in 1:35.3; and Sweet Majesty completed six furlongs in 1:18.4.

More on the Oaks side, Artesia, trained by Richard Azan, galloped seven furlongs in 1:31.3.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

The action was less intense on Sunday morning as the winner of the Jamaica St Leger, Calculus, prepared by Subratie, took to the track. Calculus galloped seven furlongs in 1:32.2.

“All my horses have prepared well, nothing untoward to report.

“ Calculus is in fine fettle. He has trained on without any hitch since winning the St Leger and we are now just waiting for Saturday [August 7] to come and the race to be run and for him [ Calculus] to give of his best,” Subratie told this publication.