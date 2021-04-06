Prince Marshall rebounds after injury, broken tailbone

Prince Marshall , running competitively for the second time in his racing career, shed the maiden tag, in a businesslike manner, when winning Division One, of the Association Of Jamaica Farriers' Trophy. This event was for native-bred three-year-old maidens going a distance of six furlongs (1200 metres) at Caymanas Park on Tuesday, March 30.

Owned, bred, and trained by Fitzroy Glispie, Prince Marshall, who was sent off at odds of 2/1 under the three-kilogramme claiming apprentice Yannick Pinnock, won the event by five lengths from the 26/1 shot Ianzha Links ridden by Matthew Bennett. Oldkingcole, another 2/1 choice, Dane Nelson up, finished a neck away third with Letters of Gold (Christopher Mamdeen), completing the frame.

“The winning performance from this chestnut colt is a most welcomed delivery,” said trainer Glispie, who continued: “I am very pleased with the final result. He ran for the first time in August of 2020 and he came out of the race injured. I had to spend some time with him getting him together and he came back about six weeks ago, misbehaved at the gate, then ran away. In the process, Prince Marshall broke his tailbone. I got him together for racing and he came here today [Tuesday, March 30] and delivered. His next step is non-winners of two, but I will have to go home, see how he comes out of the race, then take it from there,” Glispie said.

Prince Marshall a product of the War Marshall and the Legal Process mare Princess Shine, completed the distance in a time of 1:16.0 with accompanying fractions of 23.2, 47.1.