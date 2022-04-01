Princess Alani produces good effort after a long break

Princess Alani produces good effort after a long breakFriday, April 01, 2022
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Three-year-old Princess Alani earned her first win after a break of 175 days with an emphatic effort in a maiden condition event for native-bred three-year-old fillies over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Princess Alani put away rivals by 4 ½ lengths, with Zion Princess (Ruja Lahoe) second and She's Fantastic (Shane Ellis) in the third slot. Trained by Ray Phillips and ridden by Omar Walker, Princess Alani won in a time of 1:08.0.
Princess Alani got out of her barrier in good order as the Bern Identity out of Gentle Officer, and then chased She's Fantastic (Shane Ellis) from second place going into the turn. With not much work to do up the lane, Princess Alani found her best stride and then took over proceedings and cruised home.
“I am feeling very good about this win after the long layoff. Last year she was a bit green plus she was young and inexperienced.
' Princess Alani came back this year fresh and won the first time of asking and so I am hoping for the best.
“I am pleased with how she performed here coming back from the break and I like that. It wasn't hard to train her; we gave her less track work and more work off the track. We already knew that she can gallop but we wanted to work on her issues.
“Her breeding is beautiful. I mean, the stallion Bern Identity always throws prominent runners and Classic winners and I hope she is one of his Classic horses,” Phillips said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy