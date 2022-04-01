Princess Alani produces good effort after a long break

Three-year-old Princess Alani earned her first win after a break of 175 days with an emphatic effort in a maiden condition event for native-bred three-year-old fillies over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Princess Alani put away rivals by 4 ½ lengths, with Zion Princess (Ruja Lahoe) second and She's Fantastic (Shane Ellis) in the third slot. Trained by Ray Phillips and ridden by Omar Walker, Princess Alani won in a time of 1:08.0.

Princess Alani got out of her barrier in good order as the Bern Identity out of Gentle Officer, and then chased She's Fantastic (Shane Ellis) from second place going into the turn. With not much work to do up the lane, Princess Alani found her best stride and then took over proceedings and cruised home.

“I am feeling very good about this win after the long layoff. Last year she was a bit green plus she was young and inexperienced.

' Princess Alani came back this year fresh and won the first time of asking and so I am hoping for the best.

“I am pleased with how she performed here coming back from the break and I like that. It wasn't hard to train her; we gave her less track work and more work off the track. We already knew that she can gallop but we wanted to work on her issues.

“Her breeding is beautiful. I mean, the stallion Bern Identity always throws prominent runners and Classic winners and I hope she is one of his Classic horses,” Phillips said.