Punter scores big with only $960

One knowledgeable punter went home extremely happy on Derby Day, June 29.

The punter purchased his ticket at 11:30 am, choosing his horses for the popular Sunrise-6 starting with a banker in the first of the six races, Sparkle Diamond, who ran out an easy winner.

Then the punter took three chances in the second including 47-1 outsider, Holy Light.

In the third of the six races, there were nine runners and the punter up the ante by choosing four (3+6+7+9) of the nine horses. Anaso, horse number seven came out as the winner at odds of 5-1.

In the fourth of the six races, the winning punter banked horse number one, England's Rose who duly obliged.

In the fifth race, horses numbers 1, 3, 4, 6, and 8 were chosen by the winning punter. Princess Brianna number four at odds of 5-2 with Reyan Lewis in the saddle was the winner.

In the final of the Sunrise-6 races, only two horses were listed on the winning ticket, numbers 4 and 10. Free Marie, number 4 won at odds of 7-2.

So, having spent the measly sum of $960, the punter took home a whopping $2,528,514.00.