Race day analysis – Sunday, February 6, 2022

Recently , feature races honouring the life's work of Alexander Hamilton, a past president of the Jockey Club, and Eileen Cliggott, the first female trainer, have been staged. As if on cue, this race card's main event was the 1400-metre Allan E “Billy” Williams Memorial Trophy. The 1993 Hall-of-Fame inductee saddled his first winner at Knutsford Park in 1952 and later spent time in the north of England at the stables of Captain William Elsey, the renowed conditioner in that region of Great Britain.

Williams returned to the island in 1963 and promptly won the first of his five Premier Classics with a uniquely named colt Thank You Sir followed up with Buckchaser in 1969, Legal Light (1977), Distinctly Native (1990), and Miracle Man (2005). Born on December 9, 1930, at the time of his passing on May 29, 2009, Billy had racked up 1,112 winners and was the first to reach this four-figure milestone which naturally included repeat victories in most of the island's major races.

Arguably, weight-defying handicapper Legal Light was the greatest ever locally foaled thoroughbred and notably Miracle Man won the Puerto Rico Confraternity Classic for older horses in 2006. Also known to his fellow professionals as “Masters”, the great horseman was champion trainer in 1964, 1968, and 1969. It is interesting to note Miracle Man's success was the first for a local practitioner in a jurisdiction outside of Jamaica.

This year's renewal of the Allan “Billy” Williams Memorial Trophy ended in a rare victory at the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance level for trainer Ray Phillips. There is no denying that 7/1 shot Legality (Matthew Bennett) was presented in unbeatable condition. The six-year-old US-bred horse had his field, including runner-up Curlin's Affair (Robert Halledeen), in trouble 800 metres from home with a clear and sustained lead which was eventually a convincing three lengths at the finish.

The first hour of the meet belonged to owner Lawrence Heffes as improving sprinter Silver Fox (Dane Dawkins), conditioned by Michael Marlowe, won the opening 1,100-metre dash.

Half an hour later running over 1,600 metres, Blood Fire, the even-money favourite trained by Gary Subratie, won the fourth of his last eight races ridden on each occasion by Andre Powell. Both trainers are second-generation conditioners and both horses were bred at Heffes' New Blue Limited farm.

Ryan Darby saddled the first of two winners on the day with Dane Nelson making all the running aboard maiden Bunsky Boy (3/2) to hold off stable mate Fearless Vibe (Paul Francis) over the 1,400 metres of race three.

The 1,600-metre fourth went to 4/5 favourite Salah with Shane Ellis aboard for trainer Lorne Kirlew. Darby secured his double with impressively conformed maiden colt Brompton Alex (9/2), in front all the way as well in the 1,000-metre straight sixth event with veteran reinsman Oneil Mullings doing the honours.

Race five over 1,600 metres gave visiting Trinidadian jockey Prayven Badrie (156 career wins) a memorable moment as the former 2015 Santa Rosa Park champion won his first race in Jamaica piloting Silent Cat (7/2), trained by Dennis Thwaites to a six and a half-length runaway over the 1,600 metres event.

Apprentice Matthew Bennett had a great day with two wins from three rides. With the frequently engaged young jockey holding the reins, trainer Ryan Williams' Commissioner was always ahead of five rivals to score by four lengths at 2/1 over the 1,000-metre straight of race seven and followed up with the aforementioned Legality in the ninth.

The good form of Tevin Foster, who rode his 100th winner recently, continued with Anthony Nunes' Bern Notice (3/1) winning the hugely competitive 1,500-metre eighth event.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Ray Phillips for the Best Winning Gallop displayed by Legality and apprentice Bennett his recognised with the Jockeyship Award for his enterprising tactical application in leaving rivals flat-footed from the halfway point of the race.