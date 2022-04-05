This 2022 version of the co-featured 1,400-metre Thornbird Stakes for fillies aspiring for Classic glory held no surprises but had one disappointment. The event shared centre stage on the 10-race card with another renewal of the 1,300-metre Saint Cecelia Cup.

First to the Thornbird run as the ninth race, Atomica (Dane Dawkins), an impressively conformed filly schooled by Gary Subratie, undefeated in two appearances, always looked likely to justify 3-5 favouritism with an efficient gallop registering a time of 1:27.0.

Taking hold of the bridle before the field had covered 110 metres, the burly daughter of Nuclear Wayne did not go through the gears to be seven lengths clear of her closest rival at the finish. Disappointingly, record yearling sale purchase Outbidder, eye-catching winner of two of three career races, was outclassed, ending all of 15 lengths adrift in fifth.

The winner's portion of the Saint Cecelia purse was gifted to 2021 Horse-Of-The-Year Future And Beyond (4-5). Having won the Grade 1 Hugh Levy in dominant fashion, the hugely successful colt was eligible to return to Open Allowance with 57 kilos, with no rival having a chance with the other weight allotments bearing no resemblance to current form or ability. Robert Halledeen had little to do in the saddle but to safely guide on behalf of conditioner Anthony Nunes and owners by duly delivering the facile victory by four and a half lengths.

The opening event, run over 1,400 metres, was won by Wayne Parchment's six-year-old mare Out on a Limb ridden by Andre Powell in easy fashion at odds of 8/5.

In race two Ryan Darby saddled Lazer Light (Reyan Lewis) for a 10-length runaway at odds of 19-1. Second-generation trainers having secured the first double had their successes interrupted by Storm (Dane Nelson) posted by Oniel Markland to win the third at 1,600 metres returning odds of 2-1.

Second-generation superior service was resumed and remained unchallenged for the remainder of the card with race four over 1,000 metres round going to the Anthony Nunes 8-5 maiden Bugatti (Tevin Foster) for the first of the stable double with the co-feature Saint Cecelia won by the aforementioned Further And Beyond.

Following this success of Nunes, there were victories by Gary Subratie, two, Christopher Pearson, Michael Marlowe and Jason DaCosta.

Subratie had the first winner in his double with Dane Dawkins sharing in the feat aboard KD Rocket (1-2) in the 1,000-metre straight fifth event and Atomica in the Thornbird.

While the sixth over the same trip was secured by 4-5 favourite Rocket Lily (Tevin Foster) saddled by Pearson and the seventh over 1,600 metres by Marlowe's Salute The Deputy ridden by all-time Caymanas season record holder Trevor Simpson (172 wins) at odds of 8/1.

The second-generation nine-race blitz was completed by DaCosta with Dane Nelson's aboard Den Street (8-5) in the 1,200-metre eighth race.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Parchment for his work on Out on a Limb, who was a slow starter in seven consecutive races followed by a refusal to leave the starting gate in her final appearance in 2021 but returned three and a half months later to score by nearly six lengths from in front. The Best Winning Gallop was returned by Den Street in win that demanded speed and courage with yet another opportunity for Nelson to demonstrate why the Jockeyship Award is an appropriate recognition for his immense riding skills.