Race day review – Saturday, February 19, 2022

SEVEN declarations reported to the starter for the 1900-metre Overnight Allowance eighth event which, in the absence of any trophy, was the feature presentation on the 10-race programme.

Linton Steadman rode the first of a double as US-bred Excessive Force (5/2), conditioned by former 14-time champion Philip Feanny, outstayed favourite Big Jule by nearly four lengths. One hopes this recently introduced distance will eventually replace the 1820 metres — a trip where the times posted are rendered virtually meaningless, with the fractions inaccurate and field size limited to a maximum of twelve runners.

The sparingly raced four-year-colt Big Jule, bred in the United States but foaled in Jamaica, on the basis of his last two performances — a 9 ¼-length triumph in a time of 1:55.1 and a 1:37.4 clocking for 1600 metres with a near six-length victory margin — was bet at odds 3/5. The announcement of a loose tongue tie was met with huge consternation by the backers when, as the rule dictates he can, trainer Ian Parsard gave permission for the favourite to start minus this vital piece of declared equipment.

Factually, Big Jule delivered his four career victories fitted with a tongue tie.

This anomaly of it being the trainer's prerogative to leave the bettors trapped with possible underperformance of a horse ought to be rescinded immediately and a return made to such starters being declared ineligible to race. However, to protect the betting public and certainly the owners as well, it is hereby proposed that a simple and basically fair solution in this circumstance is bets be refunded and such horses bade to compete for purse only.

In the opening event over 800 metres, 2/5 favourite Chief Of State, ridden by Robert Halledeen for trainer Steven Todd, sprinted in over two lengths clear of 10 rivals.

Starting at odds of 1/9, promising US-bred sprinter Runaway Algo (Shane Ellis,) schooled by Dale Murphy, scored by 3¼ lengths over the 1200-metre gallop for the second event for the three-year-old colt's second-straight win from three appearances.

Trained by Donovan Plummer's 8/1 shot, Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis) made all the running over the 1400 metres to beat five rivals by 2½ lengths in race three.

Francis completed a double aboard 4/1 chance Sweet Majesty, trained by Edward Stanberry, in the 1100-metre ninth race. Ridden by Dane Nelson, Alford Brown's D's Choice (6/5) was 3¼ lengths ahead of rivals in the 1300-metre fourth event while even money favourite Jamaljames (Tevin Foster) gave trainer Gregory Forsythe his fourth success of the season in the fifth.

Conditioner Tensang Chung turned out hard-knocking mare Gorgeous Gift ((Samantha Fletcher) in impeccable form to win the 1000-metre round sixth race by 11 lengths at 3/1. Half an hour later, well-conformed and more than promising debutant The Citadel (Dane Dawkins), schooled by Ian Parsard, did nothing wrong in winning the 1300-metre seventh event by 2½ lengths. Mine That Cat (8/5), in a 12-length runaway over the 1500 metres of the closing event, gave Linton Steadman his second winning mount of the day, being gifted the opportunity by breeder/owner/trainer Carl Anderson.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Edward Stanberry for the performance of Sweet Majesty in delivering the Best Winning Gallop in a hugely competitive ninth race; and for his skills Paul Francis earns the Jockeyship Award.