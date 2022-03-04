Race day review – Saturday, February 26, 2022

Predictably, the featured 1,900-metre Miracle Man Cup, run as the ninth on the 10-race card, was a virtual rematch of the January 29, 2022 battle between 2021 dual Classic hero Calculus (Shane Ellis), winner of the Jamaica Derby and St Leger as well as the Gold Cup and consistent top-class performer Oneofakind (Robert Halledeen).

Trained by Gary Subratie, Calculus conceded 3.0 kilos to the Anthony Nunes-trained Oneofakind and prevailed by a half a length in that 1,600-metre gallop. The adjusted scale of weight to 4.0 kilos in favour of Oneofakind could not compensate for superior jockeyship and the well-chronicled stamina of Calculus (4-5), and the margin of victory was improved to a length over this longer trip.

The opening 1,600-metre contest event signalled the start of a good day for three-time and current champion reinsman Anthony Thomas. Conditioned by Alford Brown, Fearless Champion at 3/1 assumed the sole advantage 800 metres from the finish. Aided by the immense skills of the hugely talented Thomas, the burly five-year-old ran well inside the last 200 metres to defend the lead safely to score by just over one length.

Loose Cannon (7/2) returning from a layoff of 26 months sprinted on the bridle to the top of the home straight of the 1,100-metre second event and remained clear for a 2-¼-length advantage at the line. Kept and cared for by Leroy Tomlinson, the eight-year-old chestnut horse was guided by frequently engaged Javaniel Patterson for the first of his two winning mounts on the card.

Following the running of the fourth event over 1,400 metres, Patterson was back in the winners' enclosure to dismount from 8-½-length winner Isotope saddled by Nicholas Smith in a mild upset at 7/1 for the opener of his stable double.

In race three over 1,600 metres, three-year-old maiden colt Scooby (Dane Nelson), schooled by Richard Azan and having finished a close third after wasting considerable ground by drifting towards the near side rails in his last appearance, won by nearly three lengths as the 1-2 favourite.

A winner by one length in race five run over 1,300 metres, Press Conference, bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, justified its 3/1 betting support. Taking the lead at the top of the home stretch in the 1,300-metre fifth event the judiciously raced four-year-old colt was persuaded to resist being overtaken with the very experienced Paul Francis at the reins.

Veteran Oniel Mullings was in double riding form with the first in the 1,200-metre sixth aboard the Marlon Anderson conditioned seven-year-old mare Estalita at 5/2.

The popular reinsman had to wait only half an hour to confirm his two successes. Oh My Goodness (7/1), from the camp of the hard-working second-generation horseman Ryan Derby, was narrowly the best of seven starters in the 1,400-metre seventh event.

Outbidder ($6.1 million), the most expensive purchase ever at a Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Yearling Sales, confirmed her progression towards 2022 Futurity glory with an 8-½-length runaway in the 1,400-metre eighth event at 3/5 favourite. Ridden by Thomas to confirm his double and owned by 2021 leader Carlton Watson the well-conformed Jason DaCosta trained filly's performance must have left these gentlemen optimistic over her prospects for the Classics especially those restricted to her own sex.

Full brother of Mark My Word, one of the greatest ever stayers inappropriately named Another Champion (3/2) was able to score on his eighth attempt.

Anthony Thomas confirmed his three-timer and Nicholas Smith his double for the best day of the two-month-old 2022 season for these horsemen.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Leroy Tomlinson for the performance of Loose Cannon returning from such an extended interrupted career to deliver the Best Winning Gallop. Shane Ellis gets the Jockeyship Award for yet another clever tactical application in bettering Robert Halledeen in a race where speed, stamina and courage of their mounts was crucial to the outcome.