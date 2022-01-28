Race Day Review – Saturday, January 22, 2022

AS the third week of 2022 ended there were two major talking points.

Firstly, there is the impasse regarding an increase in purses paid involving the horsemen community and the promoting company, which has been provisionally settled, at least, until June 30.

Secondly, the incumbent president of the United Racehorse Trainers Association of Jamaica (URTAJ), Ryan Darby is calling the election of a new executive headed by Patrick Smellie “illegitimate”, claiming that the convening of the latest annual general meeting ignored the dictates of the entity's constitution.

In a radio interview, chairman of the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), Clovis Metcalfe acknowledged receipt of a report and will be submitting the matter for legal interpretation. Incidentally, when asked, Metcalfe indicated that since assuming his position over six years ago he has seen no correspondence from the executive of the rival Jamaica Racehorse Trainers Association. It is interesting to note there are 140 licensed trainers, with approximately 110 being members of the URTAJ.

From receiving eleven nominations for the $180,000 - $150,000 Claiming event, the majority, for sundry reasons including suspected lameness, were not ready for declaration, therefore the projected ten-race card was reduced nine events featuring the 1600-metre Liu Chie Poo Trophy slated to be run as the seventh event.

Seven broke from the starting gates and then out and out career sprinter, ten-year-old Ras Emanuel (Youville Pinnock), trying this longer distance, led until overtaken inside the last 150 metres by Ian Parsard's Double Crown (1/2) ridden by Dane Dawkins.

Run over 1100 metres, the opener was won by Jolly's Dream (4/5) ridden by champion Anthony Thomas for trainer Oneil Markland.

The in form Tevin Foster continued his winning association with champion trainer Anthony Nunes when he piloted debutant three-year-old Valhalla in the 900-metre second event. This was the first of two winners on the day for Nunes.

After waiting for an hour while Chromatica (9/5), trained by Shaun Williams and ridden by Andre Powell, won the 1500-metre third, Nunes was back in the winners' enclosure, this time to confirm his second victory with improving Curlin's Affair (5/2), ridden by Robert Halledeen, who matriculated in good style to the Overnight Allowance category with this his fourth win from seven appearances.

Nearly one month ago, hard-working trainer Lawrence Freemantle claimed eight-year-old Boss Izzy and declared him for the day's 1000-metre-straight fifth. Ridden by Javaniel Patterson at odds of 2/1, the gelding in his 103rd start secured his third career win.

Twelve-year-old Royal Vibes (Paul Francis) outstayed six rivals in the sixth over 1820 metres at 9/5 for trainer Ryan Darby.

Trainer Howard Jaghai opened his 2022 seasonal account with his five-year-old mare Chennai Express (4/5) beating her nearest rival by over three lengths. Former three-time champion Dane Nelson was at the reins for the 1200-metre eighth-race gallop.

Fitzroy Glispie's Prince Marshall could hardly have been more impressive in securing the nightcap. Ridden by Youville Pinnock, the four-year-old chestnut gelding was slow getting into stride. Sprinting to the lead as if bolting 1200 metres out, the lightly raced, well-fancied, War Marshall-bred came home an eighth-and-half-length winner at odds of 8/5 with the promise of more successes in the near future.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Lawrence Freemantle for the performance of Boss Izzy under top weight, which was easily the Best Winning Gallop, with expert assistance from Javaniel Patterson for the Jockeyship Award.