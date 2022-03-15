Race day review — Saturday, March 12, 2022

Philip Feanny, a champion trainer on 14 occasions, scaled down his formerly massive stable operations as the years wore on to spend more time involved in the breeding side of the local racing industry. Those who are aware of his past exploits know full well that he can turn the clock back at any time to deliver horses in unbeatable condition at the drop of a hat.

On this 10-race programme the great conditioner decided to summon the magic of the halcyon days. The result of featured 1,200-metre Hot Line Stakes, eighth event for Classic aspiring fillies, confirmed the Hall of Famer has not lost his fondness for visiting the winners' enclosure by serving up a three-timer on the card.

Favourite Prncsshootingstar, sired by the brilliantly speedy Buzz Nightmare, has trained on from two to three years with a front-running victory at odds of 1/9 with Linton Steadman at the reins for his second of the day. It will be interesting to see if Feanny allows Prncsshootingstar to take her chances in the 1,600-metre 1000 Guineas or any other Classic for which she is eligible. Incidentally, Steadman's opener came in the sixth event aboard the Anthony Nunes-schooled maiden debutant Nefertari (1/1), who, with a very late start, gave away significant ground early but still cantered in by over six lengths.

United States-bred four-year-old colt I've Got Magic (6/5) was a 12½-length runaway in the 1,500-metre seventh with Tevin Foster earning his riding commission by just showing up for this declaration on Feanny's opening shot. The Feanny triple success was confirmed in contrasting style with Fault Line (6/5) arriving in the final stride with apprentice Youville Pinnock providing the requisite tactic in terms of timing to confirm his double success on the day in the 1,600-metre ninth and penultimate race.

In the opening event, Happy Go Lucky at odds of 5/2, racing for only the third time and ridden by Pinnock for the first of his double on the card, won at odds of 5/2 after offering 4/5 in early betting. Interestingly, trainer Welsh Soutar won his second from his only two starts this season.

Trained by Dale Murphy, improving US-bred sprinter Runaway Algo (9/5) has now won the last three of his four career starts with a front-running gallop over the 1,300 metres of the second event with Shane Ellis the winning rider.

The photo finish technology could not separate the noses of US-bred Fortuneonehundred (3/5), trained by Anthony Subratie, and Flying Bullet in the 1,000-metre round third race. However, the 12-year-old American, by virtue of the interference caused to a rival by Flying Bullet (Anthony Thomas), guaranteeing the inevitability of disqualification; thus leaving the durable imported sprinter, ridden by Reyan Lewis, alone with the major slice of the purse on this the 26th occasion from 81 starts.

With former three-time champion Dane Nelson astride Sir Arjun Babu (1/1), trained by Ryan Darby, abandoned its well-chronicled wide-running affinity to the grandstand rails. Turning for home clear, Sir Arjun Babu remained three off the far rails and scored by six lengths in the 1,500-metre fourth.

Race five was won by 18/1 shot Balazo (Shane Richardson) outsprinting seven rivals over the 800-metre short dash for trainer Fitzgerald Richards' fourth win of the season. Whilst in the closing event Jason DaCosta's Love Craft (5/2) partnered by Anthony Thomas was 8½ lengths superior to her nearest rival at the end of the 1,600-metre exertion.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Welsh Soutar for the success of Happy Go Lucky, a four-year-old filly racing for only the third time after not allowed to race on January 15 this year for suspected lameness. I've Got Magic produced the Best Winning Gallop and will be competing successfully at the highest level sooner rather than later whilst the Jockeyship Award goes to apprentice Youville Pinnock whose riding double was secured by a head in race one and a neck race nine.