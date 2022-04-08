Race day review – Sunday, April 3, 2022

While the staging of the 1,400-metre Thornbird Stakes 24 hours earlier left a clear picture of which of the fillies will be most favoured in the imminent 1000 Guineas, the day's featured Prince Consort Stakes over the same trip saw the emergence of more questions than answers.

Based on his performance in the Sir Howard Stakes when closing to within two lengths of winner Tekapunt, Blue Vinyl (Dane Nelson) should have been better backed than 6-1 against in the Prince Consort.

The winner of the Prince Consort in-game front-running style Emperorofthecats (Bebeto Harvey), bred, owned, and trained by Carl Anderson, held on by a short head. On the other hand, Blue Vinyl, level weights with the winner at 55 kilogrammes, had the worst possible start to concede both time and distance significantly and failed by half a stride. Still, credit has been to be given where credit is due as the winner did everything right.

Both Emperorofthecats and Atomica, winner of the Thornbird Stakes 24 hours before, recorded the same time of 1:27.0 for the seven-furlong trip. Incidentally, Brinks was sent off the 4-5 favourite and finished last; failing again to confirm the promise shown as a juvenile.

The opening event won by 2-5 favourite Sir Frederick ridden by Hakeem Pottinger over the 800 metres straight course for trainer Dennis Thwaites lulled form players into a false sense of expectation that a trend could develop.

However, half an hour later trainer Donovan Plummer's Queen Deftiny (Natalie Berger) at 26/1 in the 1200-metre second event was a precursor of things to come.

With a return to the 800-metre course for race three, US-bred mare Bold Sami (Roger Hewitt) was a 25/1 winner for trainer Cashbert Khwalsingh.

In the fourth, Sensational Gold with veteran Oniel Mullings aboard eased the fears of form players by scoring at 2/1 for long-serving conditioner Randolph Scott in the fourth run over 1,200 metres.

In race five-run over 1,820 metres, Prince Marshall (Reyan Lewis) outstayed rivals at 6-5 by over five lengths for shrewd conditioner Fitzroy Glispie's second win from 11 starts this season.

Anthony Nunes first of two on the day was delivered in a nine and a half length canter over the maximum straight gallop by Thalos at 3/1 with Shane Ellis astride.

It was 5-1 against Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) for Nunes' second over the five-straight course in the ninth and final.

The weights produced by the conditions of entry seem to be of no concern to the promoting company as the bizarre allotments allow several inferior horses in each race to either concede weight, sit level, or be close to superior horses. Baltusrol's conservative five and a half-length romp over the 1,100 metres of the seventh event for jockey Anthony Thomas and trainer Jason DaCosta was particularly instructive.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Carl Anderson for the performance of Emperorofthecats who executed the Best Winning Gallop with the enterprise of Bebeto Harvey.