Race day review – Sunday, December 19, 2021

The feature 1,200-metre Royal Lancaster Trophy was restricted to three year olds yet to win a second race and scheduled as the ninth and final event on the card. A downpour of signifi cant magnitude an hour earlier left the track looking like a river in spate and ruined the chance of any horse without an affinity to the underfoot conditions.

Saddled by Gary Subratie, winner T Brady (5/2) relished the sloppy surface, as the colt, running over a distance generally thought to be short of his best, sped by the battling leaders in the final 100 metres to score by nearly two lengths. Robert Halledeen was on his second winning mount on the day having replaced Dick Cardenas on Robert Pearson's two-year-old maiden filly Our Angel in the eighth event over 1,300 metres.

Sent off the 7/5 favourite in the opener, run over 1,000 metres on the round course, Flying Bullet saddled by Patrick Fung was four lengths clear of rivals to land the odds. Ruja Lahoe, who should be attracting far more support, has now secured 10 winning mounts from 73 rides this season with Flying Bullet responsible for three.

At age eleven, former top-class sprinter Fortuneonehundred demonstrated that he has not lost his zest for competing and has now won his last three races to move his career successes to 24 from 78 appearances. Reyan Lewis rated him easily to win the 1,100-metre gallop of the second event by over two lengths for veteran conditioner Anthony Subratie to improve his impressive strike rate to 40.3 per cent with 16 winners from 38 starts.

Through lack of competitive entries for the 1,000-metre round third, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned three-year-old US import Go Deh Girl (Omar Walker) was gifted the Restricted Overnight Allowance event and beat old rival One Don by two and a half lengths returning to backers a reward of $16 on each $50 staked.

Walker was programmed for a second success on the day with 1/9 favourite Big Jule, saddled by Ian Parsard, confirming his progressive form with a near eighth-length victory margin in the seventh run over 1,600 metres with an eye-catching performance clocked at 1:37.4 for the trip.

As the battle for 2021 training title continues to be a huge talking point, Jason DaCosta had an immediate, although not equal response to Nunes' opening salvo, with maiden Morse Code scoring in the fourth race run over the 1,000-metre straight course. Ridden by 2021 champion jockey designate Anthony Thomas, it was the 15th start for the three-year-old gelding who had proven expensive to follow with three seconds and a similar number of third-place finishes. DaCosta closed a double with Sudden Flight (1/5) outsprinting four rivals with Jerome Innis deputising for Cardenas who fell from a mount the previous day.

Very busy trainer Philip Lee posted the frequently declared four-year-old filly Itsabeautifulday (7/2) to score comfortably in the 1,000-metre straight gallop for the major slice of purse for race five. Lee was saddling his 123rd starter this year and gave the winning mount to jockey Odean Edwards for only the rider's second win from 57 opportunities this season.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Gary Subratie for the presentation and performance of T Brady for the reason stated above and the colt's strong finish earning the Best Winning Gallop accolade with his pilot Halledeen recognised with the Jockeyship Award.