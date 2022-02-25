Race day review – Sunday, February 20, 2022

AS is usually the case there is a dearth of important races this early in the season, but the trophyless status of the recent top class races took a respite as the main drawing card in this instance was another renewal of the 1100-metre Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance Milliard Ziadie Memorial Cup, run as the seventh race.

Trained by Rowan Mathie, the recent and former Anthony Nunes inmate Generational displayed great tenacity with a game showing to be best in a three-cornered struggle for supremacy inside the last 100 metres. Long-time front-runner, 8/1-backed Versatile Vision (Paul Francis) refused to surrender her advantage easily when attacked on her outside by Generational — patiently and skilfully handled by Robert Halledeen — and Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker) on the inside

When the judge scrutinised the photo image it confirmed Generational won by a short head margin over Ras Emanuel, with Versatile Vison failing by a neck to remain on terms. It also confirmed that Mathie has now opened his seasonal account with more to come on the card. Halledeen, the former early leading reinsman, moves to 12 wins to keep tabs on new front-runner Dane Dawkins, who started the day on 16 and was able to put a little more daylight between the two earlier on the card.

In the day's 1600-metre second, Anthony Nunes' Santorini, in toting 49.0 kilos in an extraordinary swing in the scales, won by 2¼ lengths over stablemate Bern Notice, who renewed rivalry on six kilogrammes worse terms for a three-length advantage a month ago. Nunes was slated for even more success on the card.

With this winner Dawkins only had to wait half an hour later to confirm double success. A 2020 Classic contender, five-year-old mare Sencity (2/5), conditioned by Gary Subratie, won the day's third by ten lengths for the rider's 18th win this year

Uncle Vinnie (Dane Nelson), saddled by Dennis Pryce, went all out to keep form players, with cash on hand, at odds of 7/5 in the 1,300-metre gallop required for the prize money of the fourth event.

Race five went to the 3/1 shot Mamacita trained by Uton Stewart and was well ridden by Samantha Fletcher from the hugely unfavourable post position of number one. Miss Fletcher, with her mount close in third, produced the skill and patience to manoeuvre the mare to deliver a successful challenge in mid-track 50 metres out for a short-head triumph.

Race six, over 1300 metres, was won from in front by 28/1 shot Awesome Aviator, ridden by Abigail Able for trainer Marlon Anderson. Miss Able was able to pace her mount with the required fractions to the top of the home straight before asking for the final sprint to secure victory by a length and a quarter. These two performances added a notch for existing female jockey skills.

The eighth event run over 1,200 metres was won by Oldkingcole (Shane Ellis) at 7/2 to close the double for the Nunes camp.

The closing 1100 event, restricted to maiden three-year-old fillies, was won by nicely named chestnut A Gift From Ben with 4¾ lengths to spare.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Rowan Mathie for getting a career-best performance from Generational claimed on December 27 last. The five-year-old gelding delivered the Best Winning Gallop with, Robert Halledeen displaying the approved skills for the Jockeyship Award.