Race day review – Sunday, January 30, 2022

The image of retired former Jamaica and champion jockey of Canada George HoSang was beamed by closed-circuit monitors to the patrons, and in a short presentation he expressed appreciation for having a race named in his honour and that he hopes to make the presentation to the winning owner in person at its next staging.

Run as the 10th and closing event the 1,100 Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance George HoSang Trophy was won by 6/5 favourite and versatile filly Secret Identity. In five wins from 15 starts with $4.6 million in stakes earnings, this Bern Identity foal has made the frame on a total of 12 occasions over various distances between 1,000 and 1,900 metres.

Secret Identity was ridden by apprentice Matthew Bennett and in an interesting and well-received coincidence, her winning trainer Tensang Chung, a former jockey, is of similar Oriental extraction as HoSang. One is reminded of the significant contribution to the industry of past conditioners Dokcy Lym, Lyndford Hue, Emma Chen, Dwight Chen, Michael Lyew and currently practising Wilfred Chin, Dennis Lee, Patrick Fong, Stephen Chung, Alfred Chong and David Lee Sin. All of whom, in addition to Chung, share the common heritage of Oriental roots.

Long-serving trainer Gordon Lewis in tandem with his preferred jockey Chalrick Budhai opened their respective 2022 accounts with 4/1 backed nine-year-old mare The Nextbigting scoring convincingly by over five lengths in the 1,200-metre opening event.

In the following race it was odds of 2/1 against Mister A winning the 1,600-metre and each betting dollar was justified as joint early leading reinsman Dane Dawkins (nine wins) steered the colt home by nearly seven lengths.

Race three, over 1,000 metres on the round course, was won by hard-knocking six-year-old mare Mamasharondarling (Dane Nelson) at odds of 9/2.

The 1,300-metre fourth was won deservedly by Gresford Smith's maiden three-year-old Nomoredeals (Dane Dawkins), defeated by a head previously, at odds of 5/2 for the trainer's first of two wins on the day. His double was secured in the ninth event over 1,200 metres with Aaron Chatrie's smooth performance in guiding eight-year-old gelding Bruce Wayne (2/1), also owned by Smith, to a two and a half-length victory.

Not to be outdone, trainer Leroy Tomlinson, with a perfect score from his two starters, had an excellent race meeting as well. He posted Magical Mood in front-running form to win the 1,200-metre fifth at 22/1 and in the process gave Samantha Fletcher the first of her two successes on the day. In the 1,000-metre round eighth event, Fletcher secured her second win from in front with trainer Colin Ferguson's Jon P at 4/1.

An hour after winning the fifth, Tomlinson was back in the winners' enclosure, this time to celebrate victory in the seventh by Azaria (2/1), who reversed the placings of their previous encounter with odds-on favourite Mirabilis (Robert Halledeen). Winning rider Tevin Foster, who won four races on the two-day 20-race weekend cards, achieved a significant milestone as Azaria was the 100th career winning mount for the Jamaica Racing Commission Racing School graduate.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Leroy Tomlinson for the performance of Magical Mood with the former Anthony Nunes schooled filly displaying the Best Winning Gallop on the day by staying on very well under pressure inside the last 100 metres to score by a length and a half. Fletcher is recognised with the Jockeyship Award for her two well rated front-running victories.