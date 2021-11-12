Race day review – Sunday, November 7, 2021

In terms of providing a racing spectacle, none of the nine races met the criteria, but in fairness the schedule of the major races has to be considered and as such this current scenario has to be treated as the “calm before the storm”.

In the opener Javaniel Patterson, who enjoyed double success the day before, earned a third visit to the winners' enclosure within 24 hours. Aboard 7/1 shot Nasdaq Princess for trainer Fitzgerald Richards, the in-form reinsman had the seven-year-old mare establishing a clear early lead and then cruised home by five lengths unchallenged.

The second went to another wide-margin winner, four-year-old filly Versatile Vision (8/5), running for a claiming tag of $550,000 down from the $1 million on the first occasion. Trained by the defending titlist Anthony Nunes with Tevin Foster the declared rider, the bay daughter of Fearless Vision outstayed front-running favourite Special Counsel (Shane Ellis) by over nine lengths.

Slamsilano (6/5), ridden by four-kilo claiming apprentice Romario Spencer, led comfortably for 1300 of the 1400-metre third event and just lasted ahead of 4/1 chance Miss HJF (Oniel Mullings). While in the fourth, over 1100 metres, pacemaker Jon P (Shane Ellis), in spite of a game effort, could not withstand the late challenge of Sniper Man (8/5) for breeder/owner/trainer Lorenzo Robinson with jockey Omar Walker at the reins emulating the feat of Patterson with three wins in 24 hours.

Ruja Lahoe, whose career in the saddle was launched with the Jamaica Racing Commission Riding School's graduating class of 2012, had ridden 98 winners prior to this racecard. He improved this tally to 99 with trainer Patrick Fong's six-year-old gelding Flying Bullet (4/1) landing the major slice of the purse for the 1000-metre straight fifth event.

An hour later in the day's 800-metre straight seventh, Lahoe achieved the 100-winner milestone with very forward debutant Nuttin But Trouble (7/2), scoring comfortably by 2 1/2 lengths for trainer Randolph Scott. Riding for over a decade, 100 successes locally may not seem significant, but in this case it was achieved between Lahoe's extended riding engagements in the USA and Canada.

Half an hour earlier, first past the post Mum (Aaron Chatrie) was disqualified by the stewards for a late broadside of Heart of the Sea (Abigail Able) and the race awarded to the Philip Feanny-conditioned 4/5 favourite I've Got Magic partnered by apprentice Shane Richardson. The offender Mum, although nearly two lengths in front at the line, was relegated to third in this sixth event contested over the 1000-metre straight course.

Prepared by Donovan Russell, five-year-old gelding El Gringo dominated the gallop over the 1100 metres of the eighth event, scoring by nearly three lengths at odds of 3/1.

Running over a distance of 1100 metres, Stevie The Great (5/2), schooled by Colin Ferguson, led entering the final 200 metres of the closing event and held on by a short-head to thwart the late thrust of Helicopter (Chalrick Budhai). Ridden by 2019 champion Christopher Mamdeen, this was the fourth victory in six starts for the big four-year-old chestnut gelding, only having debuted on July 21 this year.