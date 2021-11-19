Race review – Jamaica Day (Saturday, November 13, 2021)

The inaugural Jamaica Day programme, with its enhanced purse monies, attracted 115 declarations for the ten races offered with the featured Cup event named for the island. Scheduled as the tenth and closing event with a post time of 4:55 pm, the Jamaica Cup was run in fading light and in excess of 20 minutes late to requiring mobile patrons to use their headlights when exiting the car parking areas.

From a tactical standpoint former champion Dick Cardenas had Billy Whizz travelling fast too early. The Jason DaCosta-conditioned colt turned for home clear but idled on the lead in the final 100 metres and fell to the strong late rush of favourite Further and Beyond (9/5) ridden with admirable early restraint by Linton Steadman.

Chasing his third-consecutive title and in a duel with DaCosta, trainer Anthony Nunes had saddled 1-2 favourite and winner of the 1,600-metre opening event Let Him Fly (Tevin Foster). Nunes also scored in the 1,600-metre eighth with Steadman riding his first of a double when 3/5 favourite Curlin's Affairdenied a fast-finishing nearest rival victory lasting home by a diminishing neck.

Second-generation conditioner Nunes must have been relieved that F urther And Beyond, having finished third in the 2000 Guineas, second in the St Leger and third in this season's Derby, has finally secured a major prize to give him this well-needed triple on the day to keep the marauding marginal leader DaCosta in check.

DaCosta himself had three on the day starting with maiden Heart of a Lion (Phillip Parchment) scoring in the fifth over 1,100 metres at odds of 5/1. Half an hour later in the sixth over 1,300 metres the joint champion and leading 2021 reinsman Anthony Thomas was required to be at his best to secure victory aboard DaCosta's Adore Brilliance (4/5) by the narrowest possible official margin of a nose.

DaCosta's third was delivered in the usual scintillating front-running style in the 1,600-metre eighth with Cardenas inducing Make Up Artist (5/1) to win for a sixth time in only eight career starts. As things stand.

Ian Parsard saddled the impressive imported gelding Jordon Reign's (evens) to remain undefeated after two starts with former six-time champion Omar Walker enjoying his first of two successes in the second event run at 1,200 metres. Walker was in front at the winning post again aboard the Philip Feanny-schooled Power, a promising juvenile, who was running for the second time, winning the 1200-metre seventh event at odds of 2/1.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Jason DaCosta for posting Make Up Artist in incontestable condition to deliver the Best Winning Gallop over an unfamiliar trip and Dick Cardenas gets the Jockeyship Award for his enterprising tactics to escape the pursuit of rivals astride the free-scoring four-year-old filly who only made her debut on April 21 this year.