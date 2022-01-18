Race Review – Saturday, January 15, 2022

THE traditional 1200-metre St Catherine Cup, run as the ninth, was featured on the 10-race promotion, and the staging of the race itself reminds of the halcyon days of top-class sprinters defying handicap weights exceeding 57.0 kilogrammes. Past winners of this event included the likes of None Such over a half a century ago when this sprint had prestigious status for horses classified in A1; and although the condition of entry allowed for horses of lower classification, no one dared.

Only a field of six faced the starter and trainer Fitzgerald Richards saddled two of the winningest sprinters in training in Patriarch (15 wins/36starts) and God of Love (11wins/35starts). The conditioner celebrated this birthday in the appropriate fashion as Patriarch (5/2), closing a four-timer for reinsman Dane Dawkins, assumed the lead shortly after the start and ran well inside the last 150 metres to defy a strong challenge from stablemate God of Love.

Failing by a head to win to win the opening event aboard Gresford Smith's Nomoredeals, being just defeated by 1/5 favourite Pip, ridden by Robert Halledeen for trainer Anthony Nunes, Dawkins was in the winners' enclosure an hour later to dismount from Atomica (4/5). This is an exceptionally smart-looking filly who impressed in the third by running the 1200 metres in 1:13.0, scoring by six lengths to please conditioner Subratie.

Halledeen added a second when Dennis Thwaites's Silent Cat (4/5) turned out to be a six-length winner in the day's second run at 1,400 metres.

The career-best day for Dawkins continued in the fifth with a 5½-length win margin in the 1,000-metre-straight fifth event atop Mister A for trainer Everal Francis. Dawkins then confirmed his third of four when Ian Parsard's Jordon Reign's (1/5) coasted in over five lengths ahead of rivals in the seventh over the 1,000-metre straight course.

Tevin Foster secured the first of a riding double, with Basilicus (1/1) for trainer Gregory Forsyth in the 1000-metre-straight fourth event. In the absence of declared, Raddesh Roman was given the opportunity to partner Lincoln Lungs' speedy filly Carol's Choice (8/5) in the eighth. The in form reisman coaxed the previously short-running four-year-old chestnut to see out the 1100 metres.

Race five, run over the 1,000-metre round course, was won by the near-unpredictable return to form of Broken Light (12/1) who won in this corresponding month last year. Second-generation jockey Hakeem Pottinger did the honours for trainer Gary Griffiths.

Jason DaCosta's hard-knocking filly Heart Of The Sea (8/5), well rated by Javaniel Patterson, made all in the nightcap to score by a half-length in the 1200-metre gallop in the twilight.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Fitzgerald Richards for saddling the first two to finish in the featured St Catherine Cup. Winner Patriarch displayed the Best Winning Gallop and Dawkins secures the Jockeyship Award for his measured distribution of the speed and stamina of the seven-year-old horse.